BELTON — A convicted Salado sex offender was sentenced after he violated his 10-year probation and community supervision sentence.
Daniel Wayne Phillips, 49, was on probation for the possession of child pornography. That probation was revoked and he was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday.
The motion to adjudicate Phillips was filed Aug. 17, 2018, in the 264th District Court, and reasons were given for that decision.
Phillips admitted having sexual contact with a convicted felon at least three times within the previous seven years. He never completed a sex offender treatment program and was discharged from treatment in July 2018 for failure to follow treatment guidelines and recommendations.
He had pornography on his cellphone during July and September 2017 office visits.
Phillips’ cellphone was surrendered in September 2017 to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and thousands of sexually explicit images were found on it.
In 2006, a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle that drove off the road onto an unpaved path in the woods. The driver, Phillips, was nude. Phillips admitted he had child pornography on his home computer.
A Bell County Sheriff’s Department investigator talked to Phillips, who said she could search his bedroom. He admitted he had child pornography on the computer in his bedroom, so a search warrant was obtained for that computer. A forensic search found child pornography.
A warrant for Phillips’ arrest was issued Sept. 10, 2008, by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Phillips was considered a low-risk offender, according to the DPS sex offender registry. He is required to register annually for the rest of his life.