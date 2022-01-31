Two suspects were arrested after a three-hour standoff at a Temple home Monday morning.
The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Charter Oak Drive, city spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Temple and Killeen police, in a joint operation, served a search warrant for weapons and drugs at the address, she said.
“Upon arrival, eight subjects cooperated and came out of the residence,” she said. “A male and female barricaded themselves inside the residence. Several subjects located at this residence had active warrants for their arrest.”
A SWAT team responded and negotiated with the two suspects to no avail.
“For several hours, TPD trained negotiators attempted contact with the remaining individuals inside of the residence,” Arreguin said. “Unsuccessful in getting the subjects to exit the residence, the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department’s SWAT deployed multiple chemical munitions inside the residence.”
The situation was resolved at about 10:30 a.m. when police entered the home and found the pair hiding in an attic.
No injuries were reported.
“The Temple Police Department would like to thank the Killeen Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their assistance with today’s activity,” a news release said.
The names of the suspects and their charges were not immediately released.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime stoppers at 254-526-8477.