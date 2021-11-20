BELTON — Ten minutes after the city was notified about a sewage leak at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, work crews were at a site on private land to stop the discharge.
The crews, along with a Brazos River Authority official and a plant manager, immediately evaluated the leak near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant that eventually spilt more than 1.3 million gallons of raw sewage into Nolan Creek, which feeds other waterways that wind downstream through Central Texas.
“In the short-term, we were concerned with notifying people in that area, so that they could avoid contact with the water,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “Loss of aquatic life was a concern, but there was no visible evidence that occurred.”
The leak — initially reported at more than 100,000 gallons — occurred in a 14-inch concrete-encased steel pipe that led to a daylong effort by officials to stop the sewage flow.
Yes, it was a messy situation.
The sewage pipeline leak — the city’s first since the treatment plant was built in 1975 — occurred on a force main between a lift station and the plant.
“The lift station pushes all of the city’s sewage to the plant for processing,” Romer said.
Nearly an hour after crews arrived at the site, the city notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at 9:30 a.m., according to a timeline of events supplied by Romer.
“The city assigned a work crew to the site, which immediately began assessing how to fix the leak, and consulted with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to assure that the proper notifications would be made to the agency and the public,” Romer said.
At 10:30 a.m., a sewage truck arrived to temporarily stop the sewage from the leaking force main, Romer said.
A public notification about the sewage leak was sent out at 1:04 p.m. — more than four hours after the problem was detected.
TCEQ officials arrived at the scene at 2 p.m., Romer said.
“Our initial assessment showed no visible debris from the spill,” Romer said. “TCEQ tested oxygen levels on Nov. 17 and found it to be within an acceptable range. They also took samples to test for E. coli (bacteria), but we haven’t heard the results of that test.”
At 4 p.m., Belton workers stopped the leak by switching the sewage flow to an adjacent 14-inch pipe, Romer said.
Workers are still accessing the situation to determine the best corrective action to replace or repair the pipe, which carries 1.5 million gallons of sewage to the treatment plant every day.
The city doesn’t yet have an estimate to determine the financial impact of the leak.
“The repair to the force main is still pending,” he said.
Detecting leaks
Belton’s sewage infrastructure is mostly underground, so inspections can be difficult, Romer said.
“Smoke tests can help identify leaks, but that type of test was not possible on this force main because it is under pressure,” he said.
Romer said the wastewater system is monitored on a daily basis, including checks to lift stations. “This leak was not detectable on our system because of where it occurred,” he said.
The Brazos River Authority monitors flow data at the treatment plant and is a source for leak detection.
“Lift stations are more typically areas of concern,” Romer said. “Our lift stations, which pump wastewater toward the plant, have sensors that alert staff to issues and are backed up by generators in case of power failure.”
Belton has not received any TCEQ fines within the past decade, but it is unknown whether the agency will fine the city for the sewage leak, Romer said.
The leak in Belton didn’t require assistance from Temple, Romer said.
“We know that we can reach out to Temple at any time, and they would be willing to assist us,” he said. “This leak was on a Belton force main that feeds the plant. With the BRA assisting us, there was no compelling reason to seek additional help for nearby municipalities.”
The wastewater treatment plant, constructed in 1975, is jointly owned by Temple and Belton and permitted by TCEQ to treat up to 10 million gallons of water per day. The two cities share capital improvement costs with Temple funding 75% and Belton the remaining 25%.
Belton pays $724,309 — about 25.9% — of its $2,797,690 budget for operating the plant, with the balance paid by Temple.
Creek bacteria levels
Green-brownish effluent pumped into the treatment plant is transformed into clear water every day before it is discharged into Nolan Creek, which then flows into the Leon River. The Leon and Lampasas rivers meet Salado Creek waters downstream to become the Little River near the Little River-Academy city limits south of Temple.
TCEQ regularly assesses the water quality in Nolan Creek and its tributary, Little Nolan Creek, as part efforts for a watershed protection plan.
“Portions of Nolan Creek and Little Nolan Creek have elevated bacteria concentrations, which prevents them from meeting water quality standards and impairs their use for swimming and other recreation,” a TCEQ news release said. “The state also identified concerns about elevated nitrate, total phosphorus and orthophosphorus concentrations in the creeks.”
The leak occurred southeast of downtown Belton — downstream from where people wade or swim in Nolan Creek.
The Bell County waterway has been rated a secondary contact recreation 1 waterway because of elevated bacteria levels upstream, according to Texas Surface Water Quality Standards. Five wastewater plants dump discharge into creek upstream from Killeen to Nolanville.
Belton said on its website that swimming and wading by children are not recommended in Nolan Creek, but the city allows people to make their own recreational decisions. Signage is in place on the creek advising personal responsibility and directing people to the city website — beltontexas.gov — for information.
“In general, the city will not interfere with those who choose to swim in the creek unless there is an immediate safety concern, such as rapidly increasing elevation upstream,” the city said.
Environmental impact
So far, the environmental impact to the creek appears to be minimal.
“Fortunately, the area of the spill was remote and (was) mitigated downstream by treated water released from the wastewater plant and by Nolan Creek’s confluence with the Leon River a mile from the leak,” Romer said.
In a statement to media, TCEQ said the agency’s Waco Region initiated an investigation of the leak and were on scene Nov. 17. “Investigators evaluated the creek, and the creek appeared clear with no visible impacts to vegetation or wildlife,” the agency said in its statement.
Belton will work with TCEQ “to make sure we help mitigate the impact on the environment, but in general the movement of water in creeks and rivers is a natural cleansing process,” Romer said.
Sewage leak timeline
Here is a timeline of events that occurred when the Brazos River Authority notified Belton officials about a sewage leak near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday morning.
8:30 a.m. — Public Works notified of leak after BRA identifies the issue.
8:40 a.m. — City crews arrive on scene, along with plant manager, BRA.
9:30 a.m. — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality notified.
10:30 a.m. — Sewage truck intercepts sewage from the leaking force main.
1:04 p.m. — Public notification of sewage leak.
2 p.m. — TCEQ arrives on site.
4 p.m. — Sewer diverted from one force main to the other.
4:40 p.m. — Public notified of leak stoppage.
Source: City of Belton