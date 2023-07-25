A 68-year-old Temple man faces a second-degree felony for brandishing a knife during a fight outside a local Walmart — an incident that stemmed from a parking lot encounter.
Seifeddine S. Kurdi was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday night incident, which occurred at about 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the West Temple store after callers reported that two men were fighting and one pulled a knife, said Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations division director.
“When officers arrived, they quickly found the suspect, identified as Seifeddine Kurdi, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” she said. “Officers commanded him to exit the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.”
“Kurdi told officers he was trying to go around another vehicle that was stopped in the crosswalk area,” Mackowiak said. “He became impatient and decided to go around. While he was driving around, the other male exited the vehicle and hit Kurdi’s vehicle with his hand. When this happened, Kurdi stopped his vehicle, got out of his car, and confronted the other male.”
Passersby posted video of Kurdi and the other man fighting on social media, including Facebook.
Mackowiak said Kurdi then went back to his vehicle and retrieved a knife.
“The other male then hit Kurdi in the head,” she said. “Kurdi then grabbed a blue pole cover off a (front entrance) pole and swung it at the other male before several people broke up the fight. Kurdi was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.”
The other man involved in the fight was not arrested, Mackowiak said.
Kurdi remained jailed on Tuesday afternoon. His bond is set at $100,000, jail records showed.