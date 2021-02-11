An icy blast froze Central Texas Thursday — prompting early school and business closures as sleet and snow snarled traffic and led to power outages throughout the region.
More than 2,500 locations in Temple and Belton were without power Thursday afternoon, according to an online Oncor outage map. Other areas around Bell County showed sporadic outages, including Little River-Academy, the Sparks community, Holland and Morgan’s Point Resort. More than 220 customers were reportedly without power in the Bruceville-Eddy area.
Temperatures plunged as the cold front moved into the area, producing a mix of sleet and snow that coated roads and hampered motorists. Schools, businesses and government offices closed early Thursday and many planned to remain shuttered on Friday.
Dozens of accidents — including a nine-car pileup near Little River-Academy — were reported by law enforcement officers throughout Bell County.
Bridges and overpasses in the area were treated by Texas Department of Transportation crews prior to the cold snap, but problems persisted as layers of sleet and ice quickly coated Central Texas.
More accidents were reported on Interstates 35 and 14 by Thursday afternoon, prompting officers to shut down portions of the highways.
Serious accidents were reported across the region. A vehicle was reported to have flipped on its side because of icy conditions on the State Highway 36 bridge near Heidenheimer.
Temple firefighters extinguished a car fire that started after an ice-related accident.
A motorist posted on social media that her car got stuck in the mud when ice forced her off a road.
‘So I just got off work a little early due to the weather and as I’m driving in the highway I can feel the car slipping of the road and me and another gentleman got really stuck in the mud,” Kim Vences posted. She said a nice man stopped to help her.
The city of Temple saw 27 accidents reported between midnight and 4 p.m., spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Adam Bruggman, a Zabcikville resident, said road conditions were miserable Thursday morning when he was driving to the Bell County Expo Center for the youth fair.
“I went on the back roads where nobody else drives,” Bruggman said from the Belton facility. “I went on the gravel roads because the gravel is not like the highway; you can get on gravel and go. We will see how it is on the way home. We got here at 10 a.m. so it wasn’t near as bad then as it is now.”
Pendleton resident Scott Crocker said his vehicle was crusted with ice and roads in his neighborhood were icy and slippery. Crocker said he has not had much experience driving in the snow and ice but wasn’t too nervous during his trek to Belton.
“This year, we have gotten a little more practice, more than we have had in the past,” Crocker said. “The rain started melting the ice off a little bit so it wasn’t too bad.”
Officials encouraged drivers to stay off roads.
School watch
Most Bell County school districts said they would check for weather updates and inform parents and students of their plans through targeted emails, alerts and website postings. Late starts are possible Friday.
“All of our buses brought our students home safely this afternoon,” Michael Novotny, superintendent of the Salado Independent School District, told parents and community members in an email Thursday afternoon. “I hope all of our parent and student drivers also made it home safely.”
Novotny said decisions regarding schools “are not easy ones because of the unpredictability of the weather, even with hourly forecasts.”
“The forecast had some freezing rain predicted this morning after everyone was already in school,” he said. “However, it also predicted that this afternoon it was going to switch to “regular” (not freezing) rain and warm up above freezing. Thus, it looked like the roads were going to be better by regular dismissal (3:45 to 4) than they would be at 12 for an early release. However, the forecast (and the weather) took a turn for the worse so we would only be getting freezing (not “regular”) rain and the temperature is not getting above freezing. Thus, we decided to have an early release to make sure everyone could get home safely before the road conditions got worse.”
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said county superintendents planned to discuss their weather plans early Thursday evening and then notify their respective district community.
Visit www.tisd.org, www.bisd.net, www.saladoisd.org or www.academyisd.net for updates on Temple, Belton, Salado and Academy schools.
Government closures, delays
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the city of Temple closed all non-essential services for Thursday and will continue to be closed through Monday, according to Cody Weems, the city’s public relations coordinator for the city.
Bell County’s non-essential offices closed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a news release.
“Based on current, and forecasted, weather conditions, I think the safest course of action is to allow employees to go home before conditions deteriorate even further,” Blackburn said.
Although normal operations are expected to resume on Friday, county spokesman James Stafford said Blackburn will continue to monitor the upcoming weather conditions.
Residents are directed to visit Bell County’s website at bit.ly/3qc3397, and its Facebook page at facebook.com/OfficialBellCountyTexas for potential updates.
Emergency services will continue to operate, Weems said. Temple solid waste routes, recreation facilities and library services will all be closed today.
With the anticipation of continued inclement weather, Temple solid waste routes will not run on Monday, the release said. Routes that aren’t collected today and Monday will be collected on Wednesday.
Bell County’s two first-dose vaccination centers — the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. — will be closed on Friday in response to inclement weather, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
Warming shelters
Two warming stations — at Temple Impact Church and the Salvation Army — opened to aid the homeless.
Organizers had asked for volunteers to help out as the cold snap is expected to last several days.
Sue Hamby, a Temple resident who organized a meeting on the stations this week, said she wanted to bring local churches and organizations together to address the issue since it is a community problem.
“I see this problem not only as (the warming station’s) responsibility, but the community’s responsibility,” Hamby said. “We are not just looking at one or two nights.”
The National Weather Service said Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. The high will be 35 with a low of 27. Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 37 and a low of 27.
Sunday, however, will be much colder. The high is forecast at 33 with a low of 14 degrees.