The Temple Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman killed in a shooting Wednesday night, the city’s first homicide of the year.
At about 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of North Second Street near downtown Temple. There, officers found the body of Erin Gilligan, 47.
Tommy Lee Shelton, 59, of Temple, was arrested by officers and taken to the Bell County Jail, spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. He was being held Thursday afternoon without bail with a pending charge from the Temple Police Department.
The incident is under investigation as a domestic violence situation, Mackowiak said.
Pam Jackson, who lives across the street from the victim, said she was surprised when the police arrived Wednesday night because she did not hear any gunshots in the neighborhood.
“I would have heard it, and I did not hear anything,” Jackson said. “If it wasn’t for (the police) coming up and slamming their car doors, I would have probably still been in the house.”
Jackson, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, said she had seen police at the victim’s house before, but it had been a few months since they had last been called.
Temple Police did not immediately respond to inquiries about calls to the address.
However, Bell County court records show that Gilligan was convicted on two Class A misdemeanor charges in 2021.
On July 6, 2021, Gilligan was charged with assault that causes bodily injury to a family member. Court records showed Gilligan pleaded no contest on Aug. 17, 2021, and was sentenced to 12 months of deferred adjudication probation.
Later, on Nov. 11, 2021, Gilligan was charged with deadly conduct, which she later plead no contest to and had her probation revoked.
Neighbors said at least one of the incidents involved gunfire as Gilligan reportedly fired a gun at Shelton at their Second Street home.
Gilligan was sentenced to 120 days at the Bell County Jail and was credited for 34 days served. She was later released early on Jan. 1, 2022, for good behavior, records show.
In the downtown area neighborhood where the shooting occurred, Jackson said she had seen Gilligan at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, smoking on the porch of the house and feeding the neighborhood cats. She said Gilligan was friendly and waved at her.
While Jackson said she didn’t talk to Gilligan much, she said she never expected a shooting like this to take place.
“If you would have (asked if) there was domestic violence going on, then I would have said no because they did not act like that outside,” Jackson said. “That shows you that you do not know what goes on inside a person’s home.”
Misty Biddick, executive director of Aware Central Texas, said domestic violence is a crime that thrives in silence. She noted that many people don’t like involving themselves in what goes on in someone else’s home.
Biddick said the nonprofit agency, which helps domestic abuse victims, has seen a sharp increase of local domestic abuse reports over the past year.
“According to our statistics, over the past year we have had a 69% increase of cases of domestic violence that have been referred to us or come to us via our hotline,” Biddick said.
Telegram City Editor Eric E. Garcia and staff writer Christian Betancourt contributed to this report.