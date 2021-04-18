After giving initial approval earlier this month, the Temple City Council finalized various rezoning and annexation requests on Thursday.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the second reading of five ordinances during their regular meeting Thursday. The ordinances included the rezoning of three tracts, a conditional use permit and the annexation of new land.
The approval of the ordinances is an effort to help facilitate growth in the western and southern portions of the city.
A 45-acre tract was one of the three rezoning requests approved, moving from agricultural to planned development general use.
Of the rezoned land, 15 acres are set to be used for a truck stop, which Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents the area, originally was concerned about.
“It is not a bad location for a truck stop, it is a confluence of two major roads,” Long said. “But they don’t have a sewer line, so when they come in for platting all that has to be dealt with.”
The tract is located in southeast Temple at 2404 E. State Highway 36.
One of the rezoning requests approved was a 24.1 acre tract at 1950 and 1980 E. French Ave.
The rezoning will turn the land from its current agricultural zoning into single family, allowing for it to be combined with another nearby lot. The owner of the combined 48 acres plans on building detached single family homes on the site.
Another rezoning request was for a 22.1 acre tract at the intersection of Kegley Road and West Adams Avenue.
The land, currently zoned commercial, will now have 18.1 acres set aside for multifamily housing and four acres to be used for commercial development. The multifamily section is expected to see 208 units of townhomes built along with space for an expansion of the Pepper Creek walking trail.
The city approved an annexation request by Bell County for 23.9 acres of land along Old Highway 95.
City officials said the annexation of the land, which consists of the road and county right of way, starts 4,250 feet north of the road’s intersection with FM 93 and extends more than two miles south. The right of way is needed for a pending voluntary annexation by the city, since the city’s borders need to be connected.
Lastly, the city approved a conditional use permit and development site plan for a minor vehicle servicing facility at the current site of Discount Tire, 721 SW HK Dodgen Loop. The permit was requested to allow the future expansion of the building, since it had previously been built before the city ordinance requiring the permit was passed.