In the early 1900s, churches tackled the problem of backsliding member attendance with bricks — a lot of them.
While the railroads tried to lure new settlers and new businesses to town, Bell County suffered from incessant rains for months. Roads were impassable for any wheeled conveyance. The sticky gumbo mud clogged wheels to a stop.
This meant church attendance — and contributions — lagged. The problem of slippery wooden walkways and impassable thoroughfares created serious problems for churchgoers.
The spirit was willing, but the mud was deep.
In the early 1900s, money was tight for Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. Heavily in debt, the congregation sacrificed to create its “hidden” tool for evangelism — paved streets so parishioners could attend worship without bedevilment from blackland muck and mire.
While the railroads tried to lure new settlers and new businesses to town, Temple suffered from incessant rains for months. Roads were impassable for any wheeled conveyance. The sticky gumbo mud clogged wagon wheels to a stop; church goers could not attend worship.
During some wet years, wagon wheels sank to their hubs. Even horseback travel was suspended for fear of hurting horses.
Finally, by 1908, Temple townsfolk had enough. The impassable streets were hurting businesses, church attendance and shoes.
Temple banker W. Goodrich Jones (1860-1950) delivered an impassioned plea for paving streets. The Telegram printed his speech. “Every stranger coming to the city has but one criticism — mud! mud! mud! With paved streets we would not be,” he said. “The visitors would brag upon Temple until in their excitement their false teeth would drop out.”
However, other local entrepreneurs wanted to pour that money into a city trolley system linking Temple and Belton. But Temple businesses and shoppers had had enough.
After a yearlong study, downtown business leaders in 1909 pushed an ambitious $50,000 bond issue to upgrade Temple’s muddy streets by paving with red bricks. The first phase included paving 22 blocks of the business district. A total of 79 property owners signed the paving agreement and approved the higher tax assessments, including Christ Episcopal; only 18 property owners balked.
“The Temple Telegram is feeling good over the outlook for a greater and drier underfoot Temple,” a Dallas Morning News editorial reported. “Now let the powers that be proceed with caution to sell the bonds at the highest possible price and get the people the utmost paving for their money.”
Ground-breaking for the city’s massive paving project was held Oct. 7, 1909, highlighted with a gala “Jubilee Day” parade down the city’s dirt streets. As school bands marched and played, drivers in clown attire drove business-sponsored wagons festooned with bunting and flags. Fraternal groups, fire departments and Confederate veterans all took part. A cannon boomed a 28-volley salute, indicating the age of the Prairie Queen City. Newspapers estimated that 30,000 people witnessed the parade.
“When the Temple people start something, they never fail to finish,” reported The Dallas Morning News.
The Houston Post chimed in, “When completed, Temple will be one of the best paved cities of its size in Texas.”
Despite a heavy autumn rainstorm and a tsunami of migrating butterflies, crews began immediately with grading and scraping the thick clay ground. They then laid a concrete base of rock and sand. A two-inch thick layer of sand was spread over the base. Bricks were then laid over the sand and mortared in place with Portland cement and sand.
The first car loaded with 10,000 paving bricks arrived at the Missouri-Kansas-Texas freight yard.
An estimated 300 railcars full of bricks would be required for the first phase.
Although Christ Church members agreed the paving was necessary, funds were tight. Heavily in debt because after construction of its 1905 building, the congregation was expected to pay for its share of the project.
The congregation had launched a new pledging system from parishioners, which had eased some of the church’s financial woes. But the city’s assessment for paving North Main Street in front of the church building remained a heavy burden.
Nevertheless, the vestry agreed that this was a necessary expense and authorized the clerk to sign the appropriate paperwork to have North Main and North First paved with bricks. As the paving inched forward on Main, the church’s assessment for the work lagged.
Despite the ambitious efforts of the vestry and adjacent property owners, paving North Main lagged until 1913. The vestry appointed a committee composed of church members who also owned downtown properties to speed work.
The next year, the street in front of the church building was still not completed.
By April 1915, the vestry clerk again signed papers authorizing the paving. Finally, by June 1916 the vestry received a bill for $91.75 – the church’s share of paving the 300 block of North Main. That was a significant hit to the church’s budget but considered well worth the price.
Although the church continued to struggle financially off and on for the following decade, paving streets proved to be a boon to attendance. Vestry minutes for 1916 showed steady increases in the flock.
By 1923, the Temple Daily Telegram boasted that Temple had more than 10 miles of paved streets within its city limits and “miles and miles of cemetery sidewalks.”
“This transition from the old slippery board walks of the youth of the town is one of the supreme luxuries enjoyed by the present generations,” the paper added.
Vestiges of the original brickwork can be seen peeking through the asphalt on North First behind the church’s parking lot.
The road to heaven may be paved with gold, but the road to Christ Church was a godsend made of bricks.