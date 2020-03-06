Students, spring has sprung.
Spring break is next week for most students in the Temple-Killeen area as school districts and colleges will be closed for the weeklong vacation.
Temple ISD, Belton ISD, Salado ISD, Academy ISD, Troy ISD and Cameron ISD will be on spring break next week.
The Killeen, Copperas Cove and Gatesville districts will also be closed next week.
Florence ISD and Lampasas ISD will have spring break from March 16-20.
Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College will also be closed for spring break next week.
TAMCT administrative offices will be open from Monday through Thursday next week but will be closed on March 13.