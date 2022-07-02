Confederate supporters will march Monday morning in the Belton Fourth of July parade to celebrate their First Amendment rights as Americans.
For 26 years, local members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have participated in the popular parade, complete with their wool rebel attire and Confederate flags.
Their 27th appearance in the parade, however, almost didn’t happen this year, said James Bozeman, commander of a Temple-based chapter, Maj. Robert M. White Camp No. 1250.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the July Fourth activities in Belton, initially nixed their application to be in the parade because of “Confederate flags and symbols,” Bozeman said in an interview.
Bozeman complained that the Chamber was discriminating against “un-reconstructed Confederates” who wanted “to honor our Confederate forefathers by emulating the virtues and ideals that they held dear, as well as to teach the truth about the War Between the States.”
Bozeman said he argued that the Chamber would have to ban Texas flags at the parade since many Confederate troops carried flags or variants representing the Lone Star State.
The Chamber then reversed its earlier decision to allow the group to participate.
“They are in the parade,” Randy Pittenger, president and CEO of the Belton chamber, said Friday during a brief phone call. He declined to elaborate.
Bozeman said he discussed the issue with Pittenger, who cited complaints the Chamber received about the Confederate group’s presence in the parade.
The Chamber “didn’t want us there, too bad,” Bozeman said. “Bell County loves us. They stand up. They whoop and holler.”
Others respond with silence, he said.
“Very seldom do we hear negative comments,” Bozeman said. “Sometimes, we get dead silence — that’s fine, that’s your right.”
The group, along with members of the Bell County United Daughters of the Confederate in Southern Belle dresses with hoop skirts, will march and ride on a decorated trailer as they have done in previous parades. They will be Entry No. 192, toward the end of the parade.
The parade hoopla means the group of 10 to 15 likely will double as Confederate supporters from surrounding counties, including Coryell and Hamilton, are expected to join in, Bozeman said.
“It’ll be awesome,” he said.
The Maj. Robert M. White camp chapter, chartered in 1988, focuses on its members’ Confederate heritage but is a “non-racist, non-political” organization, Bozeman said.
“Here, in Temple, Texas, we still uphold the rich Southern heritage our forefathers provided us through their gallant efforts from 1861-1865,” Bozeman said in a post on the group’s website. “Their devotion to duty and their willingness to sacrifice all in the name of liberty and states rights are what we honor.”
The charter’s purpose, according to its website, “is to have an unquestioned allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America largely written and expounded by Southern men and always clung to by Southern people as the very Magna Charta of our liberties.”
Members also “adhere to the principals of the Great Charter of England granted at Runnymede, 1215 A.D., and the Anglo-Saxon rights and personal liberties transmitted to us thereunder,” according to the group’s website.
County Confederate ties
The Maj. Robert M. White camp chapter regularly commemorates Confederate Heroes Day, a state holiday created in 1973, at the Confederate soldier statue on the lawn of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton. The statue has continued to ignite controversy in recent years.
The group gathered 4,000 signatures on a petition that supported keeping the monument in place.
Louie Minor, the Democratic candidate for the Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat, and Stacey L. Wilson, the Democratic candidate for the Commissioner Precinct 2 seat, spoke out in favor of the statue’s removal in April. Members of the Killeen NAACP also attended the news conference.
Their call for the statue’s removal came days after a motion by current Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver to move the statue failed. Driver’s motion was not seconded by other commissioners.
Lynda Nash, Bell County Democratic Party chair, said the Confederate statue had different meanings for the many communities in the county.
The county would move forward by moving the statue so it no longer would glorify the actions of people who committed atrocities, Nash said in April.
“This particular statue was not erected to honor a person, but to honor a sentiment for the soldiers who proudly fought in the Civil War,” Nash said. “But, on the other hand, for Americans of African descent, it is a sentiment of division, hate and intolerance for them and our ancestors.”
Action on the statue had been tabled for 19 months by the commissioners prior to the April motion. The body hoped the Texas Legislature would approve a bill that would call for a public referendum on the issue. Currently, Texas counties with fewer than 25,000 residents can call a referendum on what to do with county property. Bell County has a population of nearly 400,000.
“My thoughts have not changed from the first round of discussions we have had on the monument, and that is that we should pursue statewide legislation that will allow a county referendum on the matter,” County Judge David Blackburn previously said.
Moving the statue could be costly, estimate in 2020 at $100,000.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson has said the cost of moving the statue was too high, considering that some want to move it.
“I don’t think that it is right to ask taxpayers to fund the moving of the statue when only a few people want it moved,” Whitson said in April.
Chapter history
Robert M. White is a Tennessee native who fought Indians in Bell County in the 1850s. White was a first lieutenant in the “Bell County Rovers” and later a lieutenant in the “Bob White’s Ranging Company,” which under the authority of Texas Gov. Sam Houston, protected the frontier, according to the chapter website.
White was later killed in battle on April 26, 1863.
The Major White camp chapter meets once a month at the Cotton Patch Restaurant in the Temple Mall, “where we always have a program that researches pieces of the Antebellum, War for Southern Independence, or Reconstruction eras,” Bozeman said on the chapter website.
Teaching Southern heritage is part of the group’s focus, Bozeman said.
“I’m very proud of what I do,” he said.