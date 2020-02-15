Two Temple residents were honored last week for their help in saving two lives in separate events over the past five months.
Skeebo Reichert and Keisha Sholars were honored at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting by Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Police Department, respectively, for their lifesaving efforts.
On Sept. 1, 2019, Reichert helped save the life of a 5-year-old boy drowning in a Corpus Christi condominium pool. Reichert was going to the trash when he saw the boy not moving in the water and moved into save him while others called 911.
“We started CPR efforts, and with compressions and breathing we got that first full breath,” Reichert said. “It was like ‘Oh cool, we are out of the woods’ but then no second breath. Then he started crying and so (we though) ‘OK, we are good,’”
Reichert said the boy he saved ended up leaving the hospital a short time later, walking with his mother.
Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles was at the meeting to honor Reichert’s efforts and to name him an honorary Temple firefighter. Randles said Reichert’s actions showed both his heart and the heart of a firefighter.
“This does not mean that you can drive the fire truck,” Randles joked. “But you can come and ride with us.”
Members of the City Council thanked Reichert for his actions, with Mayor Tim Davis saying he knew that situation would be the worst nightmare for any parent.
Sholars was honored for her help in keeping a teen experiencing emotional crisis calm until police officers could arrive and handle the situation.
Sholars was traveling along the 600 block of East Avenue H, according to the department, when she saw a teenage girl standing on the ledge over the railing of a nearby bridge and decided to help. She started talking to the girl and kept her talking until officers from the department were able to arrive and talk the girl to safety.
While Sholars was not at the meeting to receive a certificate for her deeds, Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said he wanted to thank her for the help she provided.
“As a department we were just wanting to recognize her for giving just that little extra time and giving this young girl the opportunity to get the help she needed,” Clark said.
After the Jan. 12 incident, the police department had put out a news release thanking the efforts of the two officers — Emily LaBruzzo and Bryan Pedigo — for their work helping the girl but with no mention of Sholars. Department spokesman Cody Weems said this was because the department wasn’t made aware of her actions until later.
Weems said Sholars’s dedication to her fellow resident was commendable.
“(The department) was not made aware about Ms. Sholars and her efforts that night until sometime after the fact,” Weems said. “We received reports via social media that a civilian made contact with the victim and kept her attention until officers arrived, but it took some time for us to identify her and reach out to her. While the officers were on scene, their first priority was ensuring the safety and well-being of the teenager.”