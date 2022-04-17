SALADO — “This building is going to be resurrected, too,” the Rev. Donnie Jackson, pastor of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843, told the congregation on Easter Sunday.
It was the church’s first service since an EF-3 tornado virtually destroyed the building last Tuesday. About 100 people sat in chairs spread over the concrete slab — all that was left after members and volunteers had cleared off the two walls the tornado left standing.
“In the midst of this destruction, I think I have seen the hand of God like I’ve never seen in my life,” Jackson said. “That building is not the church. The church is right here, and we’re here to give Him praise and glory.”
For the morning service, there was a pleasant breeze under partly cloudy skies and a lot of women wore pretty dresses. A few even wore bonnets.
Matthew Bush, the church’s music minister, led the congregation in singing “Because He Lives,” “Victory in Jesus” and other numbers. Juanita Purser, the church pianist, performed “Thank You Lord for Your Blessings on Me.” A visiting group, made up of Jim and Michelle Mattson and James Cabrera, performed several songs.
Standing at the donated pulpit, Jackson pointed out the large cross behind him, which he has mentioned several times since the tornado struck the church.
“Everything except that area around the cross was destroyed,” he said. “God wants to keep us at the foot of the cross. We are so fragile. God can protect us there.”
Jackson said he was encouraged by Gov. Greg Abbott’s visit Saturday and that the storm has made the church stronger.
His text was from Luke 24, one of the gospel accounts of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He read the opening verses: “Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulcher, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them. And they found the stone rolled away from the sepulcher. And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus. And it came to pass, as they were much perplexed thereabout, behold, two men stood by them in shining garments.”
“You know,” Jackson said, “what we came through can be a little perplexing.”
The two men in shining garments, which he took to be angels, he said, asked the women: “Why seek ye the living among the dead?”
“If you’re seeking your salvation or you’re seeking your blessing in a building called a church, you’re looking in the wrong place,” Jackson said. “That building means nothing compared to the cross and what He did for us.”
The angels told the women that Jesus was not there, he said, and read the next verse: “Remember how he spoke unto you when he was yet in Galilee, saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.”
The women went and told these things to the 11 disciples, he said.
“And their words seemed to them as idle tales, and they believed them not,” he read.
“The truth is, we can be that way, too,” Jackson said. “God is talking to us all the time through the Holy Spirit, but sometimes we’re not listening.”
Jackson read from II Corinthians 4:8-10, one of the scriptures that Gov. Abbott read during his Saturday visit: “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body.”