Family Promise of East Bell County changes lives.
“Over a year ago, I had to leave my living situation with my 1-year-old baby and I was homeless,” Ashley Stark, an area resident, told the Telegram. “But Family Promise helped me. I stayed in a facility for about five months and started a new life.”
Since seeking services with Family Promise of East Bell County after experiencing homelessness, Stark — a mother to a son — has started a new job, obtained a car, moved into a home and performs music at businesses in the Temple-area.
“I never thought someone was going to help me buy a car or that people would help me figure out what my next steps were,” she said.
Now, Stark is ready to be among the many who have that impact after joining the board of directors — a team of 12 — last month.
“I can give them my experience, my perspective and just any ideas,” she said. “I’m looking forward to just being involved however I can.”
Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, lauded Stark’s work ethic and emphasized how leadership wanted to avoid the assumption that they have all of the answers.
“This is the third organization I’ve been able to be director of in my career. All three have said they want to bring someone like Ashley into leadership, but Family Promise is the first organization to do that,” he said. “Ashley and I were having a conversation back in January or something and I thought to myself, ‘Man, there’s so much wisdom in what Ashley has to provide to us as an organization with her understanding of what it is like to be a mom who is working so, so hard.’ That’s the kind of person we want to have on our board.”
Promise House progress
Family Promise of East Bell County is aiming to impact more families, like Stark’s, through its 6,500-square-foot facility Promise House that is nearing completion at 1411 E. Ave. N in Temple.
“I mean, it looks different today than two days ago, and it looks way different than a week ago,” Preston said. “We have just about all the furniture in here so in about two weeks this place will be just about fully outfitted.”
The $1.3 million facility — a footprint that will more than double the nonprofit organization’s serving capacity for children and parents experiencing homelessness — will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space.
It is expected to be operational in early January.
“It’s cool to see something built that has such a great purpose and I’m happy that people will have a more comfortable place to stay,” Stark said. “That makes it even more exciting to watch it come together.”
She highlighted a particular feature that she is especially excited about.
“I draw and I paint so I’m actually going to paint seven canvases for each of the bedrooms in this building. I already designed them so we just have to figure out where we can get canvases that are big enough,” Stark said. “But this is a really big thing for my career as an artist and something that will be a huge accomplishment for me.”
With the finishing touches coming together on the Promise House, Family Promise of East Bell County is targeting mid-December as a potential time for an open house — a showing that could lead to new volunteers.
“We’ll probably have tripled the number of volunteer opportunities next year compared to this year because when we get to full capacity we’ll be feeding anywhere between 25 and 35 people a night, but you get to hang out when you’re there,” Preston said. “Like our volunteer opportunities are getting to eat, play board games, play basketball, read a book or do homework with someone.”
Residents can go to familypromisebellcounty.org/ online for further information on how to volunteer — a site where donations also can be submitted for either the family service programs or future phases of the Promise House.