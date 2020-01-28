The Children’s Special Needs Network is holding its free annual conference 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive, Temple.
The purpose of the conference is to share information and experiences with families and professionals who work with children with special needs.
This is a free conference and is open to the public. Lunch and childcare will be provided.
The conference will cover various topics that are of interest to the special needs community. These workshops include Intentional Inclusion; Motor Development and Programming; Understanding the Americans with Disabilities Act; Advocating and Bridging the Gap in Schools; It’s All About the Partnership; Emergency Preparedness; just to name a few.
Registration for the conference can be done online by going to Children’s Special Needs Network website http://www.special-children.org, the Facebook page for Children’s Special Needs Network, or by calling 254-933-7597.
All registration must be made by noon Thursday.
Sponsors for this year’s conference are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Central Texas, Central Texas Children’s Center, Heart of Central Texas Independent Living (HOCTIL), Lakeway Home Health, R.K. Bass Electric and Temple Elks Lodge No.138.
The Children’s Special Needs Network is a non-profit organization based in Belton that assists families and professionals by providing services for children in the surrounding area who are diagnosed with physical or psychological special needs or chronic illnesses. Children’s Special Needs Network provides a wide range of direct services and activities and connects families with medical, educational and social service resources in their communities.