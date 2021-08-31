Are you ready to show your Wildcat spirit?
The Temple Independent School District will host a community pep rally to celebrate the kickoff of the 2021 football season at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Fe Plaza.
The public is invited to attend and join Temple High School spirit groups and the Wildcat band in celebrating the start of the season at the plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way (West Avenue A).
The short program will include performances from each spirit group, appearances by Willie the Wildcat, and comments from the football team captains. The pep rally is expected to last about an hour.
“This is very exciting for me and I know our kids are excited about it, too,” Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD, said. “For the last year and a half, these programs haven’t had an opportunity to be featured to the community the way they normally are, so this is a great opportunity for that. This is a chance to have multiple groups celebrated while really bringing the community together, which has been difficult with the pandemic.”
The public is strongly encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
Attendees may also bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during the pep rally.
The Wildcats will host Magnolia West for a 7:30 p.m. start at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.