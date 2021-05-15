The state needs to take a hard look at its current system of funding education and infrastructure needs so it can provide much-needed property tax relief to Texas homeowners, State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said Friday.
“The Texas property tax system was adopted in 1980, and it was considered to be among the best systems in the United States,” Shine said.
But, because of explosive growth in recent years, the time has come to review the procedures and processes of the system to enhance efficiency and accountability, he said.
“We need to make sure the system is equal and uniform for property owner’s homesteads and for businesses,” Shine said. “Economic growth, the influx of new residents from other states and the need to keep up with infrastructure and education facilities to support growth has necessitated the need to review our property-tax system.”
Texas’ population has grown by 1.2 million since 2017. Many of the new residents came here from other states to find affordable housing, but the influx of people has strained the Texas housing market and caused the price of homes to skyrocket. Higher home prices mean higher property taxes.
Texas counties, cities, special districts, community colleges and school districts rely heavily on property-tax revenues for funding, Shine said.
“School districts are especially dependent on that relationship along with the state’s contribution through the foundation school program,” he said. “I have made property-tax reform my legislative priority, and I will continue to work for reforms that give homeowners and small businesses the tools needed to minimize the impact of this complex system.”
Shine said property tax is a two-part process that begins with property valuations conducted by the county appraisal district and the respective tax rate assessed by the county, city, special district, community college and school district a property owner lives in.
“I am convinced that the issue can best be resolved for property owners by reforming the manner we fund public education,” he said. “We must explore initiatives that will fully fund public education and provide relief to property owners.”
Since Texas does not have a state income tax, reforms must be made using property tax and sales tax revenues available to fund local government.
Shine said managing explosive growth should be one of the state’s top priorities during the next two years.
“We must provide infrastructure, as well as education vocational facilities to support that growth,” he said. “That is one of my priorities. It’s all about commerce and growth and prosperity for the state.”
When asked for his thoughts on legalizing marijuana for recreational use, Shine had no pause.
“I do not support the legalization of marijuana or any other illegal drug, and I do not support decriminalizing offenses associated with the sale, distribution or use of illegal drugs,” he said.
Shine briefly commented about casino gambling in Texas, another hot topic during Texas legislative meetings. He said Texas people should decide.
“I support a referendum (on casino gambling) to be considered by Texas voters,” he said.
State Rep. Brad Buckley and State Sen. Dawn Buckingham also were contacted about the property tax issue and other hot Texas topics, but did not immediately respond.