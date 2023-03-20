Piles of brush remain stacked off Temple roads — remnants of a February ice storm that left thousands of Central Texans without power.
After weeks of work, city crews have collected an estimated 270,000 cubic yards of brush — and they’re only halfway complete. Meanwhile, residents have been complaining for weeks about the slowness of the effort.
Temple has called in extra help by hiring an Alabama-based emergency contractor — D&J Enterprises Inc. — under a $400,000 contract, the city announced.
The company — a prime contractor during 2005 Hurricane Rita recovery operations in Texas — will assist city crews in the pickup and disposal of downed trees and branches still piled up throughout Temple.
“The city’s Solid Waste Department has worked diligently to remove the debris, so far collecting an estimated 270,000 cubic yards of brush; however, it is estimated that the department is only about halfway complete and at this pace, it would likely take an additional four months to get caught up,” the city said in a news release.
Under the contract, Temple will pay an estimated $400,000 to D&J Enterprises Inc. to work 7 days a week — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — to collect the remaining brush around the city.
“Their services also provide for the grinding of the brush, which will be utilized by Waste Management as groundcover for the city’s landfill,” the news release said.
Justin Brantley, director of Solid Waste for the city of Temple, said the volume of debris from the storm was massive.
“Our crews have been working non-stop to get this debris cleaned up. The reality is, the ice storm caused a vast amount of downed trees and debris, and it has overwhelmed our crews,” Brantley said. “We hear our community’s concerns and are excited to get this help so we can serve our residents faster and get back to the beautiful Temple we know and love.”
Emergency contractor
D&J Enterprises, based in Auburn, Ala., has more than 50 years as a disaster recovery contractor, including its history in 27 federally declared disaster responses.
The company has secured more than $1 billion in federal contracts and has experience responding to hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires, earthquakes, and ice and snow storms throughout the U.S. and its territories, the Caribbean and Asia, according to its website.
“Whether it’s a major government project, private sector work or responding to a natural disaster, we’re here to help you every step of the way,” the company said on its website. “D&J Enterprises Inc. has been around since 1965, so we really mean it when we say we’re here to help you for the long haul.”
In its disaster recovery efforts, D&J at times employs more than 600 employees, 575 contractors and 5,000 trucks daily.
“The full-time D&J Enterprises disaster support team is dedicated to provide rapid, coordinated and efficient response to any disaster situation that requires outside support and we have the personnel, equipment resources, strong financial backing and experience necessary to do just that,” D&J said.
Collection efforts
Starting Tuesday, the contracted crew will work from west to east to pick up the remaining brush, the city said.
“City crews will continue to collect bulk while the contractor is collecting the brush,” the news release said. “Once the contractor is complete in all the areas of the city, regular collection for both brush and bulk will resume as scheduled by city crews.”
The city emphasized that residents should keep their brush and bulk piles separate.
“It is important to note that if a resident’s brush and bulk pile is mixed, it will not be serviced. Residents are responsible for separating those piles,” the city release said. “Also, because crews will be working weekends and evenings, it is important to not block access to the brush piles and allow space for the heavy-duty equipment that crews will be utilizing to make those pick-ups. No additional charges will be reflected on residents’ Utility Bills while the city contracts services for brush collection.”
For updates on brush and bulk collection, visit templetx.gov/solidwaste.