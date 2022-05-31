KILLEEN — A Temple woman is accused of taking another woman’s purse and stealing money during a confrontation at a Killeen business last week, according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman at a Killeen business told police she was confronted there by a woman, later identified as Taylor Shea Davis, who accused her of being involved with her boyfriend, the affidavit said.
“(The woman) stated Taylor Davis took her wallet from her hand and took money from her wallet,” police said in the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Davis on a charge of theft from person. He set her bond at $20,000.