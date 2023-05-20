BELTON — There was a whole lot of shaking going on Saturday in the Asian-Pacific Islander cultural fair at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
Baila Pacifica of Killeen and Rumah Budaya Indonesia of Austin performed dances in the auditorium, followed by several fire dances on the front lawn. The girls in Baila Pacifica wore sarongs and hip heis. The young men wore black shorts. The girls in Rumah Budaya Indonesia wore grass skirts over black tights.
Baila Pacifica, led by Elisha Tiliaia, was accompanied by recorded music and live drums. Her husband, billed as “Uncle T,” was the main drummer.
Darci Ramos of Copperas Cove said Baila Pacifica formed in about 2007 and that her four daughters were a part of it. Kyla, 25, Kyen, 15, and Kodi, 10, all dance. Kori, 23, helps out, she said.
“We normally practice every Sunday, five to six hours,” she said. “It’s very family-oriented, because we’re so far from home. We found our home away from home. A lot of us are from Guam, Hawaii, Micronesia.”
Elisha has been dancing since she was small, Ramos said.
“She has a lot of knowledge and she brings that into the group,” she said.
The girls’ fast-paced hula dancing had a lot of arm and hand movement in it. The boys did a lot of arm swinging, stomping and shouting.
At one point, Elisha coaxed three little girls from the audience to step up and let her guide them through a few dance routines. The key here was “coconut” meant right hip and “pineapple” meant left hip. They picked it right up and everybody gave them a big hand.
Ramos said that Elisha’s husband teaches the boys a lot of the dances.
“He encourages the boys in learning everything that needs to be learned to put on a good performance and show our culture,” she said. “Lots of love, definitely.”
New families are training with them, she said. “Some have been here 10 years, sharing our culture and tradition.”
Jeanne Teal of Belton said her daughters have been dancing for about five years. Rumah Budaya Indonesia has about 20 girls and one little boy. One of their Saturday numbers was accompanied by an anklung, an Indonesian instrument, she said.
“We’re trying to promote Indonesian culture — introducing, preserving our culture,” she said.
Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator, said this was the museum’s third year to sponsor the islander cultural event. Visitors also had a chance to play an Indonesian game and a Polynesian game — both similar to checkers.