A man from Moody was identified in a fatal rollover accident that occurred over the weekend on FM 2671 in Coryell County.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday evening in which a southbound 2014 Cadillac sedan was speeding as it tried to pass another vehicle, ran off the road, struck a culvert and rolled multiple times, Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The incident occurred about seven miles east of Moody.
Luis D. Medina, 72, of Moody, was a passenger in the Cadillac who was killed in the accident. Medina was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, Washko said.
Medina was pronounced dead at the scene by Coryell County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell.
The driver, a 30-year-old McGregor man, was taken to a Baylor Scott & White emergency room for incapacitating injuries.
DPS reminds motorists and passengers to wear seat belts at all times when driving or riding in a vehicle.