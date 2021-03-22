Temple High’s class of 1971 is still bleeding Wildcat blue.
On Thursday, the 50-year graduates will reunite to establish an endowed scholarship with the Temple Education Foundation at 1 p.m. in the Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 W. Ave. A.
The endowment’s first scholarship, benefitting graduating seniors at Temple High, will be dedicated in memory of Liza Farrow-Gillespie — the class of 1971’s valedictorian, who died in July 2020 during a battle with ovarian cancer.
Although Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, told the Telegram that “one or two” students are expected to benefit from the scholarship in its first year, there is hope that the number of recipients could grow in the coming years.
“The great thing about an endowed scholarship is that it is perpetual; there isn’t a concern of (funding) running out,” she said. “This is going to be something that’s invested, and we’ll apply earnings to student scholarships. The $25,000 won’t make a ton of earnings right away … but as the investment starts growing, that’s when the ball gets rolling.”
Many of the graduates from the class of 1971 are happy to continue their support to their former campus’ students through this contribution.
“I am thrilled and proud that our class of 1971 has met the challenge and I know the endowment will continue to grow,” Melissa Mullins, a class leader, said in a statement. “The wonderful schools in Temple that my husband and I … attended provided us with an excellent foundation, along with lifetime friends and great memories.”
Deborah Jones — a classmate who helped orchestrate the endowed scholarship — emphasized how the decision to give back to the Temple ISD community was a simple one.
“My family has been given much from TISD and Temple High School through four generations, going back to my children’s great-grandparents,” Jones said in a statement. “There are many of my classmates who also have a similar heritage. By supporting an endowed scholarship for THS students, we are giving back to our school to carry on the rich Wildcat traditions.”
In 2020, TEF awarded $116,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors and $53,000 in Innovative Teaching Grants to Temple ISD educators, and Superintendent Bobby Ott is elated for this latest contribution.
“Temple ISD is a school district with rich and long-standing tradition, and a big reason why is our alumni,” Ott told the Telegram. “We are so blessed to have alumni giving back to our students and staff. They are our largest supporters and speak firsthand on the value of receiving an education in Temple ISD.”
Brischke said interested donors can designate contributions to TEF online at TempleEducationFoundation.org/donate/.
“Support in any amount goes directly to Temple ISD students and teachers through TEF’s graduating senior scholarships and Innovative Teaching Grant programs,” Brischke said. “If you give $50 a month or $5, any gift is a benefit to our local schools.”
The executive director stressed that residents — wherever they may live — should seek out their local education foundation.
“Supporting a local education foundation is about giving back to students that will impact the workforce of your community,” she said. “Wherever you are, find out if your local school district has an end foundation and support them.”