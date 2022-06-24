Dr. Bobby Ott, who has led the Temple Independent School District for four years, was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year by Texas Association of School Boards.
An announcement was made Friday on Facebook, but Region 12 Education Service Center officials said they don’t plan to issue a news release until next month.
Recognized as a state educational leader, Ott is among 10 Texas school leaders nominated and elected to the Texas Association of School Administrators’ executive committee.
In a nomination letter by TISD school board president Dan Posey, Ott was described as a visionary and passionate leader who challenges and inspires.
“Dr. Ott was hired as the Superintendent of Temple ISD in April 2018 after serving in the role of Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction in the district for the previous six years,” Posey said. “His institutional knowledge and prior relationship with the staff and students made him a strong candidate for the position, but it was his vision and passion to make Temple ISD a leader among leaders that solidified his place as the lone finalist. Anyone who has worked with Dr. Ott knows that his competitive nature and perpetual energy are contagious. He challenges and inspires those he interacts with to think bigger, imagine brighter and reach higher.”
“Dr. Ott believes that ‘leading’ is something that everyone in the organization can do wherever they are — it is not about position, leadership in Temple ISD is about opportunity,” Posey said. “This universal understanding of leading as it applies to all stakeholders is central to how Dr. Ott leads and manages the organization. For him, ‘leading’ is a mindset that everyone in Temple ISD has the shared opportunity and responsibility to fulfill. Even the youngest of students can lead in their classrooms and with their peers and this is something that Dr. Ott wants to develop with all students from the beginning.”
Posey credited Ott with his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic as lockdowns, remote learning and mask mandates challenged educators.
“When the world seemed to stop in March of 2020, Dr. Ott and his teamed continued to move forward. The district quickly mobilized meals for families seven days a week and provided online lessons and learning packets within days of the statewide shutdown,” Posey said. “The single most important thing to Dr. Ott during this time was for the district to remain connected with our staff, students and families as we were thrust into an unexpected world of isolation and uncertainty and he truly led by example. He was consistent in connecting with staff, students and families through videos and emails providing real-time updates to help everyone feel some sense of normalcy amidst the chaos.”
Ott, a Killeen native, attended schools in Copperas Cove and earned a kinesiology/English degree and a master’s of education in school administration, both from Angelo State University in San Angelo. He also earned his doctorate of education in school administration from the University of Texas in Austin.
“I have been in this region for the majority of my life,” Ott told the Telegram after his election to the TASA executive committee. “I was born in Killeen and went to school in Copperas Cove, and I’ve worked in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Temple. So I’ve spent 20 years professionally working in this region and I think those are probably variables that have led people to support me as I have tried to support them.”
As TISD superintendent, Ott put systems into place “that have been instrumental in improving the teaching and learning process on our campuses,” Posey said.
“When he first joined the district in 2012, Temple ISD (had) seven campuses that were involved in some level of academic interventions due to the state accountability system,” Posey said. “By 2019, all of Temple ISD’s campuses earned a “Met Standard” rating, more than 16 academic distinctions had been earned and the district received a B rating overall. To achieve this level of school improvement in less than five years speaks to the systemic focus on developing instructional leadership that Dr. Ott and his staff embedded across the district.”
TASB’s Superintendent of the Year program recognizes superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership, the organization said.
“Regional winners are chosen for strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education,” TASB said on its website.
Ott and other regional awardees will interview with a state selection committee in late August and five finalists will be selected. The Texas Superintendent of the Year will be announced at the TASA/TASB Convention in late September, the organization said.