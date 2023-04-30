Some 200 motorcycle riders left Horny Toad Harley-Davidson at 1 p.m. Sunday, headed for a 62-mile trip that would bring them back in about an hour.
Bruce Raymond, chairman of Do You See Me Now Motorcycle Safety Awareness Central Texas, said this was the nonprofit’s 12th run. Members of various motorcycle clubs and independent riders take part.
“They’re all coming here for the same reason — to save lives,” he said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the kingpin for this across the U.S., he said, and the state of Texas supports it through the Look Learn Live campaign. The local ride is held once a year the last Sunday in April, he said, in preparation for the month of May, which the NHTSA has dubbed Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Clubs throughout the country will be taking rides in May, he said.
“I’m also a member of Texas Motorcycle Safety Coalition Forum at Texas A&M,” he said.
Amy Jo Miller, the nonprofit’s recording secretary, helped coordinate the ride.
“This is about the need for awareness of vehicles — people on the road — that there are motorcycles out here with you and you need to look more than one time when you are making that turn or switching that lane,” she said.
“I was in an accident when somebody made a left turn in front of us,” she said. “And that ended up causing us to hit that vehicle, which caused me a neck fracture, head injury and stroke. When I landed in the road, a second vehicle ran me over, causing my right femur to come through. And then my pelvis area was injured. I’m blessed to be here for sure and to advocate for this.”
The second accident was a hit and run, she said, and the driver has never been apprehended.
“A lot of friends have lost their lives or been injured due to lack of attention from others on the road,” she said. “We need to keep our eyes up and on that road.”
Raymond said the organization takes into account that motorcycle riders are sometimes wearing black leathers and can do things to make themselves more visible.
“We want you to wear something that attracts attention,” he said. “The whole object is to save lives. A lot of times these riders are in blind spots.”
Steven Stout of Killeen, a member of VFW Riders State of Texas, rode a 2011 Harley-Davidson, and said he makes this run every year.
“It helps provide awareness, because we’re out there,” he said. “Motorcyclists are out there to share the road — and bikers need to learn the same thing.”
Mark Petruska of Killeen, on a 2009 Ultra Classic Harley-Davidson, said he came last year.
“It’s a good cause, to raise awareness for motorcycle safety,” he said. “It’s a good excuse to get out on the motorcycle for a couple of hours on a beautiful day.”
Wren Pamplin of Belton rode a Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero and came with four friends.
“I think it’s because we want to be safe when we ride and that’s why we ride in a group,” Pamplin said. “We ride together with our own routes. We like to take a lot of back roads through Texas.”