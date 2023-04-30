Do You See Me Now

Bikers prepare to leave Sunday afternoon from Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple on a motorcycle safety awareness run.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

Some 200 motorcycle riders left Horny Toad Harley-Davidson at 1 p.m. Sunday, headed for a 62-mile trip that would bring them back in about an hour.

