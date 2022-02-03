Although many Central Texas school districts spent Thursday afternoon monitoring the region’s freezing conditions, the Jarrell, Academy and Holland independent school districts were kicking off a four-day weekend.
On Wednesday, each school system alerted families that campuses would shut its doors for the remainder of the week — closures made after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that forecasted slippery road conditions.
“My goal is to keep our school doors open but not at the risk to our staff and students,” Jarrell ISD Superintendent Toni Hicks said in an email to families. “Their health and safety are my priority. We are following the guidance from Williamson County officials that it’s safer to close both Thursday and Friday. Schools will resume to normal schedule on Monday.”
Holland ISD Superintendent Shane Downing shared that sentiment for his community.
“The safety of our students and staff is very important and we do not feel it is appropriate to ask families to travel,” he said in a statement. “The conditions are expected to improve around lunch on Friday, but that is too late to begin classes. Our district calendar includes additional student days above the state requirement, therefore these two days will not need to be made up at a later date.”
The district will resume classes on Wednesday, as Monday and Tuesday are student and staff holidays for the Bell County Youth Fair, according to Holland ISD.
Although this two-day cancellation follows earlier closures in response to rising COVID-19 infections, Academy ISD will not need to amend its academic calendar.
“Our school calendar planning committee should be commended as AISD will not have to make up these two bad weather days,” Academy ISD said in a Facebook post.
Meanwhile, the Belton, Salado, Killeen, Bartlett, Buckholts, Rosebud-Lott, Gatesville, Troy, Moody and Cameron independent school districts directed families to look for further updates via social media — communications that also will include updates regarding extracurricular activities cancellations and calendar changes.
“Further announcements regarding extended closures could be announced Thursday,” Killeen ISD said. “Updates will be communicated through our automated messaging system, the district website, social media platforms and local news networks.”
Temple ISD, however, told families to plan for normal operations for Friday unless communicated otherwise.
“Please stay warm and be safe,” Temple ISD said in a Facebook post.
Higher education
On-campus activities will remain closed on Friday at Temple College.
“Due to inclement weather and safety concerns, Temple College will close all campuses … Friday, and will move to remote services and online learning,” Temple College spokesman Eric Eckert said in a news release on Wednesday. “Campuses will maintain regular business hours via remote services.”
Although the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is scheduled to resume normal operations on Friday, further updates could be released via the university’s Instagram and Facebook pages.