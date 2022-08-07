Dillard’s in the Temple Mall had a Kid’s Day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the state’s sales tax-free weekend.
“Tax-free weekend really does a lot more business than a regular weekend, probably about 30-40 percent more,” said Sandra Larsen, business manager of the children’s department, “The state knows what they’re doing when they set up the tax-free weekend … right before school.”
During the sales tax holiday, most footwear, clothing and general school supplies priced at less than $100 are tax free. The list of approved school supplies includes everything from binders to scissors.
Early on, Dillard’s had Kid’s Day scheduled for July 30, Larsen said. But when they found out the date of the tax-free weekend, they moved it to Aug. 6.
Dillard’s held the Kid’s Day at the store and included food trucks with barbecue, snow cones and funnel cakes.
“I set up a coloring table so they’re entertained while the parents do the back-to-school shopping,” she said. “I set up a bean bag toss.”
There was also a face-painting table, or the children could get a temporary tattoo. There was a popcorn station, with cookies as well, she said.
She and four other Dillard’s employees ran a photo station.
“We had little props they could hold up, like a fake moustache or little glasses,” she said.
They also had someone dressed as a tiger to go around and be photographed with the children, she said.
“A lot of kids were dancing to the kids bop,” she said. “The tiger was dancing too, having a good time. We were certainly busy, except around lunch time. By 1:30 the barbecue guy was sold out.”
The Kid’s Day was very popular, she said.
“We had the fire department here briefly, but they had to leave early due to an emergency call,” she said.
One woman praised the Kid’s Day team for being so good with the children, Larsen said, because when she comes in and there’s no entertainment, the children “are running around and she can’t get her shopping done.”
“We’ve done this in the past,” she said. “This is the first time with food trucks, but we wanted to help local businesses.”
The store had no special rates during the tax-free holiday, she said, “just our regular marked-down merchandise. What I saw that sold more than normal was our kids’ uniforms.”
A lot of children were getting their first day of school uniform, she said.
Dillard’s also has Kid’s Day around Easter, she said.
“Instead of the tiger, we have an Easter bunny,” she said.