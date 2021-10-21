Police in Temple and Belton on Thursday investigated a threat made to a Belton ISD campus and determined it was not credible, officials said.
“This morning, the Belton Police Department was alerted to a threat made on social media by a teenage student from the Belton school district,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “Police quickly determined that the threat was not credible, and the juvenile will be referred to Bell County Attorney’s office for adjudication.”
A message posted on social media warned of a shooting at all BISD campuses.
After determining the threat was not credible, Belton school district administrators informed parents with a letter Thursday morning.
“This morning, district administrators were made aware of a threat that was circulating on social media. Working closely with both the Belton and Temple Police Departments, we have identified the source of the original message and have determined there is no credible threat,” the district said in an email to parents. “All students are safe in our schools and learning continues as normal.”
The district said it takes “all threats seriously and appreciate those who reported this threat.”
“We are also thankful for the quick response by our local law enforcement,” BISD said.