The most recent publicized arbitration case in Temple saw two officers involved in breaking the collarbone of a 15-year-old on March 18, 2013, reinstated by arbitrators.
One of the officers, Daniel Amaya, had other officers testify that he had intentional, and even criminal, omissions in the case.
Arbitration systems used in many states, including Texas, to remove or protect law enforcement officers are under fire in the wake of deaths including George Floyd. Floyd died while in the custody of a Minneapolis Police officer, now charged with murder, who already had multiple complaints made against him. Three other officers also charged in the case.
Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said in an email response it’s up to legislators to fix anything wrong with the system.
“All elected officials have been in charge of everything about their law enforcement agencies,” Wilkison said, including state law, hiring standards, training and working conditions. “Now, they’re washing their hands publicly and blaming the workers for their neglect.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said earlier this month he expects next year’s Legislature to take up police reform efforts, following up on the Sandra Bland Act from the 2017 session. Shine said that he thought the arbitration process through which police officers can appeal when disciplined would be revised by the Legislature so it can work adequately.
When it comes to policing the police, Texas has civil service law, which allows arbitration. It was created in 1947 and adopted by Temple voters in 1948. Local legal experts said it can have both advantages and disadvantages.
Rick Miller, former Bell County attorney, said in a September 2014 Telegram report civil service law has gone too far beyond its original intent to stop nepotism, the lack of due process in disciplinary matters and inequitable hiring practices. Miller said he believes hearing examiners have a vested financial interest in making sure employees continue to seek their services.
On the other side of the coin, having a third-party arbitrator takes away the chance for political influence when an employee appeals a decision, Sgt. Larry Wilkey, then president of the Temple Police Association, said in the 2014 story.
Wilkison said CLEAT is speaking with state leaders. “Officers lose more arbitrations than are won,” he said, claiming the perception the system is skewed toward law enforcement is “a myth put forward by police managers and anti-labor that bad officers are constantly returned to work. … Officers lose arbitration when police chiefs, city attorneys and city managers stick to the facts. Officers win when city bosses turn personal or political in their disciplinary process.”
A spokesman for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement said the state agency doesn’t keep records of arbitration decisions.
During Amaya’s civil service disciplinary hearing, several law enforcement members said they believed the takedown of the teen was excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary. Another Temple officer, Jeremy Bales, also faced dismissal for his role in the case but was reinstated — in part because the city of Temple incorrectly inserted Amaya’s previous disciplinary record into Bales’ dismissal file.
Amaya was promoted to corporal in 2019 after scoring the highest on testing for the position.