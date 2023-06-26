A fresh coat of paint was unveiled on Monday from the Healing Garden at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
However, it was not a routine facility update as it required hours upon hours of brush strokes.
Waco-based artist Debbi Unger completed a 20-foot mural on the exterior of the building — funded by more than $50,000 in donations through Allison Dickson’s 7th Annual Holiday Gift Drive — that features butterflies, a caterpillar, a praying mantis and a variety of foliage.
“It was a wonderful, special day celebrating with friends who supported the efforts and love our community,” Allison told the Telegram. “The outpouring of support is incredible.”
She and the other near-40 people in attendance — including Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr., Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott and Dr. Andrejs Eriks Avots-Avotins as well as other hospital staff — celebrated the unveiling with the help of some winged friends.
“We released butterflies in the healing garden to represent the metamorphosis the patients can experience during their time at McLane Children’s Hospital,” Dickson said. “Hopefully, the mural can be an uplifting part of their journey.”
The Healing Garden at the McLane Children’s hospital currently features Mexican feathergrass, antelope horn, four-nerve daisy, butterfly weed, winecup, standing cypress and autumn sage, and is a project that has continuously grown over the years through the help from several local organizations.
Residents may access details about some of the prior phases from the Bell County Master Gardener online at bit.ly/3FoZUgr.
Unger, who was on vacation and unable to attend the ceremony, previously livened the corridors in 2016 at the children’s hospital when she painted a variety of warm- and cold- blooded animals — including opossums and sloths — in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“This project has been a joy,” Unger said at the time.
Although Dickson has faced her own challenges through the years, having lived with Werdnig-Hoffman, spinal muscular atrophy, since she was 15 months old, the Temple-based lawyer and philanthropist has made it a priority to help those in her community.
“We’re brainstorming ideas for Alli’s 8th annual Holiday Gift Drive coming in November,” she said. “Stay tuned for more details and thank you as always for your generosity and love.”