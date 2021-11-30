SALADO — Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who represents Bell County Precinct 2, has filed for run for reelection.
Coleman — who was elected in 2018 — is seeking his second term as a Republican JP. He was sworn in for a four-year term on Jan. 1, 2019, replacing retiring JP Don Engleking after beating fellow Republican Richard Sapp in the primary.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Bell County citizens of Precinct 2 and I am asking for your support to continue as your justice of the peace,” Coleman said in a news release.
As a justice of the peace, Coleman has presided over court cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes and other local cases.
In addition to his usual duties, Coleman has handled truancy cases for the entire county from his office in Salado. The court has grown about 500 percent in the more than two years since he has taken office, he said.
“With over 75,000 students in Bell County school districts, truancy court has always been steady,” Coleman said. “Because we know that poor attendance can potentially lead to educational gaps and learning loss, and the pandemic has exacerbated it even more, truancy court is being utilized even more by school districts because of the positive reinforcement from the court and positive outcomes for students returning to class ready to learn.”
Before moving back to Salado more than 30 years ago, Coleman worked for four years as a Houston Police officer and later as a small business owner. Coleman continues to be involved in civic affairs and serves as deacon at First Baptist Church of Salado.
Coleman and his wife Regina have five children, all of whom graduated from Salado High School.
“Judge Coleman is a very familiar face throughout the county, and especially to law enforcement,” the news release said. “He works regularly across Bell County with municipal police departments and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, as well as assists justices of the peace in other precincts as needed.”
The 2022 primary race is shaping up to be a similar matchup to the 2018 primary with the same candidates. In 2018, Coleman won with 51.28 percent of the vote while Sapp received 48.72 percent.
Sapp, also a Salado resident, announced his candidacy for the JP seat earlier this month.
The two will face off in the Republican primary to be held March 1, 2022. The winner will move on to the general election on Nov. 8.
The filing period for all county, state and federal races continues through Dec. 13. All candidates who file will end up on the ballot for their respective party’s primary to determine candidates for the November 2022 ballot.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 contains most of south and southeast Bell County, including Salado and Holland.