BELTON — A new exhibit, “African Americans in WWII,” opened Thursday at the Bell County Museum. The temporary exhibition focuses on contributions of African-American service members during World War II and is on display until May 1.
More than 2.5 million African-Americans served in all branches of service, and in all theaters of operations during WW II. Despite extensive discrimination and segregation, they met the challenge, persevered and served with distinction and honor. Many black infantrymen were involved in the war in Europe and the Pacific.
In addition, black support of war efforts from the home front was important to the success of allied forces.
“Our team is excited to present this exhibit in Bell County. We hope it deepens visitors understanding of WW II history and leads to greater appreciation for the African-Americans who served under adverse conditions both at home and abroad during the conflict,” said museum Executive Director Coleman Hampton.
“African Americans in WWII” features several soldiers from Bell County and highlights the 761st Tank Battalion, a battalion of primarily African-American soldiers who completed final training at Camp Hood, now Fort Hood. Lt. Jackie Robinson, arguably the most famous member of the 761st, faced a general court martial during his time at Camp Hood for refusing to sit at the back of a bus. Robinson was later the first African-American player in Major League Baseball.
The museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the museum is free.