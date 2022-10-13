Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, was very surprised when he recently opened his mail.
Inside an envelope, he found an official State of Texas proclamation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott that recognized the Temple nonprofit agency for its work feeding the homeless and providing other services.
“I thought it was interesting and rare,” he said.
The proclamation, signed Oct. 5 by Abbott, said Feed My Sheep is “inspired by God’s message of grace and hope” to feed about 175 people daily.
“To this end, Feed My Sheep recognizes the worth, dignity and humanity of a group that our society is won’t to turn its back on: the homeless,” the proclamation said. “You have long striven to feed them physically, emotionally, and spiritually, and you have been wholeheartedly committed to this important endeavor. Even amid disasters, such as Winter Storm Uri and a once-in-a-generation pandemic, you have provided meals to hungry Texans every single day for 12 years.”
The proclamation also cites a recent art exhibition at the agency.
“To help members of the Temple community see the homeless in a matter that Feed My Sheep does — as people not problems — you recently hosted an art exhibition called Temple Through My Eyes. This exhibition, which featured art of various media, created a structured space in which people could see the worth, dignity, and beauty that surrounds them each day,” the proclamation said. “Drawings, paintings, photographs, films, and musical performances at Temple Through My Eyes prominently featured the homeless both as artists and as artistic subjects, and I was glad to learn of the event’s great success.”
“Your abiding desire to serve those in need and your profound love for your fellow man truly represent the best of the Lone Star State, and I have no doubt that Feed My Sheep will continue to make Texas a better, brighter place for years to come,” Abbott said in the proclamation. “First Lady Cecilia Abbott joins me in extending best wishes.”
“It is very rare that the governor makes a proclamation about a local Temple nonprofit,” Stegall, a 12-year worker at the agency, said. “As you can imagine for us and all the local churches and businesses associated with Feed My Sheep, this proclamation is huge.”
The proclamation “was a good surprise,” Stegall said. “In this world, it can be a beat down and sometimes it’s hard to see a lot of positive.”
Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, continues to see demand for its services, which include providing shower and laundry facilities to the homeless.
“The costs of doing business are more difficult,” he said, citing inflationary costs for food and other expenses.
Stegall said demand could rise in the winter as well.
“It’s going to be an issue,” he said. “We can only do so much, but we try to help as best we can.”