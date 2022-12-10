Pancake cooks

Jeremy Tubbs uses a spatula to move a pancake into an aluminum pan Saturday while his twin brother Brody checks a pancake to see if it’s ready to be flipped as they make breakfast during the First Blessing event at First Baptist Church Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

About 230 children came away Saturday from the First Baptist Church in Temple with a new pair of shoes.

lcausey@tdtnews.com