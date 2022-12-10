About 230 children came away Saturday from the First Baptist Church in Temple with a new pair of shoes.
“Our church looks forward to this every year,” said Josh Flores Olvera, missions minister. “We get to meet families in the community and at the same time meet a need.”
Olvera said the shoes, provided through the Temple-based First Blessing ministry of Glenn and Deborah Lackey, went for $5 a pair. Each child also chose a toy, he said, at an 80% reduced price. Having to pay something leaves the family with the dignity of providing for their children, he said.
About 75 families were registered for the event, he said. They were chosen through the church working with Communities in Schools, Family Promise and CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties. This was fewer families than in the past, he said.
“We wanted to spend more time with the families that did get to come,” he said.
After signing in, each family was ushered into the cafeteria, where they sat down to a pancake and sausage breakfast with a family from the church. Olvera said about 15 staff members and 90 volunteers were on hand.
“That same family will walk with them through the shoe store and the toy store,” he said.
The children could choose from about 600 pairs of shoes and 290 toys, he said.
In the church foyer, they posed for a family portrait in front of a Christmas tree. The families received a print of the photo, a Bible and a candy cane from the church pastor, the Rev. Joe Loughlin.
Those who were pre-registered also visited a Feed My Sheep medical clinic set up in the hallway, for a wellness check and eye exam.
Dr. Stephen Ponder, medical director and president of Feed My Sheep, said he had about 35 volunteers working in the clinic.
“This is like a M-A-S-H unit,” he said. “We set up all around the county. It began seven years ago in an every-third-weekend event at Feed My Sheep.”
Now the clinic is held quarterly around the county, he said.
In the past, he said, the clinic has diagnosed such things as diabetes, skin disorders, colds and ear infections. The clinic has on hand specialists in oncology, endocrinology and general pediatrics, he said.
It also has access to all specialties “if we need to call anybody,” he said.
The clinic is for people who are uninsured or homeless, he said. It provides such medications as cough medicine and allergy pills — all donated — as long as supplies last.
He was costumed as a sheep, but carried the head around, he said, because it was too hot.
First Blessing, with the slogan "Reaching Souls Through Soles," was founded by the Lackeys in 2014 at the First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave. In 2021 it partnered with 43 Texas churches to serve about 6,000 children, according to its website at www.firstblessing.org.