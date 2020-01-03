BELTON — A 15-year-old male is dead after he was shot in the back Thursday night in Belton.
The victim had just walked into the front door of where he stayed at about 8 p.m. at 1610 S. Wall St. when he collapsed, spokesman Paul Romer said Friday. The shooting is a homicide, Romer said.
Neighbors said they heard two gunshots coming from nearby.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 9:05 p.m., Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield said.
His body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy by Barfield.
The teenager’s name will be withheld until next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information should call the Belton Police Department.