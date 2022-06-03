BELTON — Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks apologized to 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie during a pretrial Friday for an outburst during a previous hearing.
“I offer my apologies for my behavior last hearing,” said Marks referring to a March 22 pretrial hearing where he abruptly decided to stand up and requested to be taken back to jail. “I will not let my emotions get the better of me.”
Marks, 47, of Killeen, faces capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza is seeking the death penalty for Marks for allegedly killing Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, on Jan. 3, 2019.
During the hearing, the prosecution, led by Garza and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, wanted Duskie to examine a USB drive that Marks inserted into a laptop issued by the DA to ensure no files were downloaded from the computer.
The laptop has discovery files from the prosecution that will be used against him during the trial. Marks elected to represent himself, which allows him to receive such benefits.
Marks testified to getting permission from jail officials to have the device — given to him by a private investigator working on his defense — and using the laptop to examine its contents since he does not have access to other electronics.
Later, the USB was confiscated from him, and Marks accused the DA’s office of taking it from him.
“By now, I know the prosecution is acting unethically,” he said from the defense table. “They took it without a warrant.”
The prosecution called in two witnesses — Bell County Jail Lt. Kevin Dallas and Bell County Sheriff’s employee Curtis Nichols, who handles evidence for the department.
Dallas testified that Marks initially was permitted to receive the drive for his defense even though inmates are not usually allowed to receive such items.
He further testified that the device was taken away by jail staff and given directly to the sheriff’s office to examine once a motion to review his actions was filed.
Nichols testified to keeping the drive as evidence and not sharing the device or its content with the prosecution at any time.
Duskie said he would examine the drive to see if any information was downloaded from the laptop and make a ruling at a later time.
Marks was arrested on Feb. 3, 2019, and has remained at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million.
Mark’s alleged accomplice, Maya Maxwell, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2019, and charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She remained at the Bell County jail Friday on bonds totaling $750,000. Maxwell is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 22 in Duskie’s courtroom.
Marks has maintained his innocence, while Maxwell told investigators with the Temple Police Department that she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin to distract authorities.
Arrest affidavits filed in the case said the victims were taken to a residence in Killeen and allegedly killed by Marks.
Maxwell also said she and Marks took the bodies to Clearview, Okla., to bury the bodies in a shallow grave, where police found the bodies with the help of Maxwell, the affidavit said.
Autopsy reports listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries while Swearingin was strangled. He had contusions, cuts and abrasions on his body.