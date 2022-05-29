Freedom is not free.
That saying has resonated with Temple veteran Robert “Bob” Noble every Memorial Day since he served as a sergeant in the 1st Infantry Division during the Vietnam War.
Noble, now 73, said he doesn’t normally like to talk about his military combat or the battles he lived through because of how difficult that time was.
Noble entered the war at age 17, a fresh-faced graduate of Temple High School.
Against the wishes of his parents, Noble voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 despite the battles and civil turbulence he saw on television news.
At that time, he said, he was headed down a dark path that would have probably landed him in jail.
“At that time in my life, I was 16-feet tall and bulletproof,” Noble said. “I didn’t want to hear anything my parents wanted to say, it would go in this ear and right out the other. I know now that I am older, that I was headed for real trouble because I wouldn’t listen to anybody.”
When he enlisted, Noble said he fully believed in the U.S. government and the idea of fighting against communism.
Noble said he hoped to stop the fight against communism from coming to the United States. He said he didn’t think the country could deal with the war at home.
After going through basic training and arriving in Vietnam, Noble said he was quickly disillusioned with the reasoning for the war.
“To be honest, after about two months in the country, I was disillusioned about why we were there,” Noble said. “A lot of the South Vietnamese people hated us even though we were there to help them. It was a mind twister for sure.”
Noble said he was in the Army from 1966 to 1968, most of it spent fighting in the Mekong Valley.
The sticky heat in Vietnam, Noble said, was a little bit easier for him than other soldiers since he was used to the Texas heat in Temple. Still, Vietnam temperatures reached 130 degrees at times with humidity, he said.
Jungle combat
Noble and his squad of about 13 soldiers spent most of their time in the jungle. He said that, out of any two-month period, the group spent between 48 and 49 days in the brush.
He always kept a spare pair of socks and foot powder to help keep his feet dry during his jungle patrols. It was a practice that some soldiers laughed at him about.
“I kept socks and the guys used to laugh at me and say, ‘There goes Dr. Foot,’” Noble said. “You walk through rice paddies, your feet get all wet, and it is bad.”
The worst of his service, he said, was the Tet Offensive of 1968, a major, coordinated escalation of the war by Viet Cong and North Vietnamese forces that included surprise attacks on military and other targets in more than 100 towns and villages across Vietnam.
Interaction with villagers was nerve-wracking during the war, Noble said. He and fellow soldiers did not know who was the enemy and who wasn’t.
Even if there were no visible enemies, Noble said, villagers would sometimes be forced to store weapons for the Viet Cong.
“We went into many a village and our purpose to go was to search and destroy,” Noble said. “There may not have been any Viet Cong in there but you never knew.”
Getting into firefights with the enemy was an everyday occurrence in the jungle, Noble said.
Despite his gung-ho attitude going into the Army, Noble said he was quickly numbed by the daily fighting.
“Sometimes I would be under fire two or three times a day and get into a firefight,” he said. “In order to maintain your sanity, you become really numb.
“At first it bothered me. But, after about a month in the bush, I thought ‘I don’t know why I am feeling sorry for these guys, they are the ones wanting to take over the south and make it communist. And they are trying to kill me.’”
Leadership role
When the sergeant of his squad was killed, Noble was forced to take over his duties even though others weren’t welcome to the combat promotion.
Noble said it was hard to take up that position of leadership, making decisions on who would take point and likely get shot at first during patrols.
It was tougher when someone got hurt.
“Knowing that I was the one that put them in that position — that was what was hard,” Noble said. “You take it out on yourself.”
When Noble came back to the United States in 1968, he said he was approached by a recruiter for reenlistment.
The recruiter offered Nobel $25,000 and 45 days of leave if he would reenlist for three years. While he was tempted, he said, he knew the Army would send him back to Vietnam.
Returning to the war in Vietnam wasn’t something he wanted, Noble said.
Coming home
When he left the Army, Noble said there were many things he had to deal with, such as the public’s view of the war.
Returning to the U.S. at age 19, he and his fellow soldiers were called baby killers and not viewed as positively as they are now, Noble said.
“I was 19 years old and it was heartbreaking,” Noble said. “I thought, ‘Hey man I went over there to help them people be free and now I am the bad guy because we went over there.’ But you don’t have any choice, you go where the military tells you to go.”
Noble said he now thinks many Americans better understand what soldiers went through and are less hostile compared to when the war ended.
Remembering the fallen
While in Vietnam, Noble lost many friends, including Temple High School classmates who were a few years older than him.
For his service, Noble said he received two Purple Hearts and the Silver Star, which he said he was honored to receive.
Noble said his parents were supportive of him upon his return. His parents told him that he had changed greatly when he came home.
“(My dad) was in Korea and he kind of understood where I was coming from,” Noble said. “I couldn’t talk to my mother about it, no way. No way in God’s green Earth could I say anything to my mother about it.”
After the military, Noble said he worked briefly at Wilsonart before leaving to work as a truck driver around the country.
“So I bought a truck, and back then, you could make a living, and I hit the road,” he said. “I’ve been to every state in the United States and every province in Canada.”
“I was free and I didn’t have to answer to anybody.”
Back to Central Texas
After years driving across North America, Noble said he eventually came back to Temple and worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Noble, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4008 in Belton, said his friends at the organization are working to get him on an honor flight to Washington, D.C. He said the honor flight would take him to the various war memorials, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which lists the names of the 58,318 Americans who gave their lives in service to the nation.
“If I go, this will be my first trip,” Noble said. “I would spend a lot of time (at the veterans memorial) because I have a list of names where I want to take a piece of paper and make a rubbing.”