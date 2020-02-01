BELTON — The Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show kicked off Saturday morning at the Bell County Expo Center, with more than 5,000 entries and almost 1,100 exhibitors, said Cheri O’Braden, fair coordinator.
“Everyone’s really excited,” she said. “We’re all looking forward to a great week.”
Lyle Zoeller, county extension agent, said his high expectations for this year’s fair were enhanced by the good weather forecast and once again being able to use the new Equine and Livestock Complex.
The fair opened at 7 a.m. with youngsters checking their horses into the new complex and their swine, heifers and market steers into the livestock exposition building. Additional livestock to be checked in during the week include commercial steers, breeding and fryer rabbits, market lambs, breeding sheep, meat and breeding goats, commercial broilers and turkeys. Entries in the Family and Consumer Science division, set up in the Assembly Hall, include photography, clothing and cooking.
The sale auction—the high point of the youth fair—will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Equine and Livestock Complex arena. Zoeller said new buyers need to register by 9 a.m.
Horse show competitions started early in the new arena, with entries in the broad categories of Halter/Showmanship, English Event, Western Event and Stock Horse. Julie Oglesby, horse show superintendent, said the Stock Horse Boxing Class was new this year. In this event, a cow is released and the horse and rider must keep it in one end of the arena, she said. This is the horse show’s second year to be in the new arena.
“We love it,” she said. “It makes everything so much easier.”
Speed events in the horse show will begin at 1:30 p.m. today. Young riders will compete in clover leaf and straightaway barrel racing, pole bending and stakes racing.
Darcy Massar, 13, of Academy FFA, the daughter of Gwen and Kenneth Massar, was one of the early winners in the Halter/Showmanship class. Her mare, Esperanza, won grand champion for mares under five years and Darcy won junior grand champion in showmanship. She earned two buckles, a grand champion banner and two champion ribbons.
This was her fourth year to show halter, and she has placed high before. She said she was proud of her accomplishment and plans to continue entering in the future.
“It’s just really fun and it’s a good experience,” she said.
Macyen Doskocil, 13, a member of Salado Riding Club 4-H, and her horse, Phoenix, placed sixth, fifth and third in halter events. This was her first time to compete here.
“It’s been pretty good,” she said. “He’s been like catching on really fast.”
Her aunt, Marian Doskocil, suggested that the judges give each entry “constructive criticism,” so competitors would know what they did or didn’t do. She said Macyen was new at this but has entered other events.
“We’re going to keep working on the halter and hunter events,” she said.