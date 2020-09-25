Six men were arrested for prostitution during a sting operation Thursday, authorities announced.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, assisted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Interdiction deputies, conducted in the Temple area.
The purpose of this operation is to identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee, Lt. Bob Reinhard, Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said Friday in a news release.
During a six-hour time period, six men were arrested for prostitution and taken to the Bell County Jail. Four of those men were working and on their lunch hour when arrested. All were from the Bell County area.
Those arrested include Shaquille White, 27; Robert Babcock, 45; Hans Bailey, 45; Cory Cannon, 42; Daniel Harris, 34, and Michael Jordan, 48.
Prostitution and human trafficking are real, extremely dangerous and prey upon the most vulnerable people within our community, Reinhard said.
“The Bell County Sheriff’s Department remains steadfast in our pursuit against individuals like these six men who choose to take part in this type of behavior, and we will continue to do so to ensure the safety of the residents of Bell County.”