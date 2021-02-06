BELTON — Steve Utley’s phone was ringing nonstop.
He picked it up. It was a developer asking about his 481-acre farm and whether it was for sale. Another call came in. It was another prospective buyer who wanted his land located just east of Interstate 35 and along the Lampasas River.
The calls started shortly after the city of Belton committed to building out its infrastructure to the Lampasas River.
“It is a family place that we had no intention of selling or developing — until the city started extending the water and sewer,” Utley, 57, said.
The Belton resident, who works in real estate, is planning to transform his land into a community called River Farm. The subdivision will be the Belton area’s second municipal utility district, a taxing entity that provides utilities to residents and are often used to fund the development of a subdivision’s infrastructure.
River Farm and Three Creeks, the other Belton-area MUD off of Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road, had stark paths toward creation.
It took three years for the city of Belton and WB Development — the Killeen-based company behind Three Creeks — to agree to the terms that paved the way for Bell County’s first municipal utility district.
Almost a decade later, city officials and Utley set the terms for the River Farm MUD — the county’s third, should the Texas Legislature establish it in the coming months — in under a year.
“Belton is clearly the beneficiary of two extremely significant MUD developments — Three Creeks with a planned 1,500 homes and River Farm with a projected 1,775 dwel-ling units,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “These two projects will anchor Southwest and South Belton for years to come.”
Those homes likely will spark commercial development in South Belton — a coveted goal of the city and one Utley wants accomplished.
“Rooftops are really the beginning stage of the development lifecycle,” Utley said. “You’ve got to get rooftops first, then your commercial element comes.”
MUD learning curve
Three Creeks started off as a development called La Cachette.
It took about three years for WB Development to transform an idea for a 540-acre subdivision into Belton’s first municipal utility district — a process that Listi said came with a substantial learning curve. Belton was trying to understand its role with an outside MUD that is served by city utilities, he said.
“Three Creeks was more complicated in that the developer was proposing to design and construct all off-site infrastructure — water and sewer — so the project had to be presented and understood conceptually, cost estimated and modeled for utility flow. Then, the developer had to secure all easements before getting started with the development,” Listi said.
Council member Craig Pearson was on Belton’s seven-person decision-making body when it considered the Three Creeks development agreement. The talks were focused on ensuring the subdivision had high quality homes and infrastructure, he said.
Setting high standards inside Three Creeks was important, Pearson said, because, at the time, the city believed the subdivision eventually would be brought into city limits. The Council did not want to put a burden on existing Belton residents and taxpayers for improving the neighborhood if it was not up to the city’s standards when it was time for annexation, Pearson said.
“We all felt it was critical to nail down an agreement that we felt represented the best interests of our city because once such an agreement is reached, the city is locked in for decades,” said Mayor Wayne Carpenter, who was a Council member in 2010 when the city considered the Three Creeks agreement. “In the end, both parties made concessions, and I think the city is comfortable with the final result. I believe Three Creeks is a better development as a result of our combined efforts. The development seems to be doing very well.”
It has made significant progress in the nine years since Belton signed off on the district. So far, 745 homes have either been built or are currently under construction and 1,110 lots have been platted, according to city data.
Listi called Three Creeks, as the Telegram reported in 2010, “the most significant residential development ever proposed to the city.”
2nd agreement easier
Nine years later, River Farm, at least on paper, has overtaken that mantle. Up to 1,775 homes may be built inside the 481-acre subdivision.
Crafting the development agreement for this district was easier, according to local officials.
Carpenter attributed that to this not being Belton’s first rodeo in establishing a municipal utility district. On top of having that experience, the city is much further along in building out its sewer and water services in South Belton than it was with Three Creeks. He also pointed out the city and Utley had similar visions for the development.
“The fact that our visions were similar made it less difficult for the city and the developers to compromise and work out specific details,” the mayor said. “River Farm is a beautiful piece of property, and I think both parties feel very positive about the outcome of our negotiations.”
The River Farm agreement lays out that homes in River Farm will follow Belton’s design standards despite state law not requiring it; the MUD will fund improvements on Toll Bridge Road; and requires the developer to pay for sewer and water line extensions. Once Toll Bridge Road is improved, the 177 acres of the district inside city limits will be deannexed from Belton.
Pearson pointed out another reason for the speedy negotiations. The other 304 acres of Utley’s property is under a non-annexation agreement until Nov. 22. That document triggers an automatic voluntary request for annexation once development occurs on the land. The MUD agreement will release Utley from the non-annexation contract.
“The Utley family could have built it without us, but it was in their interest to go ahead and it was in our interest to go ahead,” the Council member said. “I really think we came to the right balance for both. Having done it before, I think we were better at it, frankly.”
‘A win-win’
The MUD contracts for River Farm and Three Creeks have some similarities — such as agreeing to build homes on lots no smaller than 5,000 square feet. Still, both are products of their political atmospheres.
Three Creeks came during a time when state lawmakers were not as interested in hamstringing local governments. River Farm, though, comes after the 2019 legislative session that saw legislators strip cities of their powers to enforce development standards and to use involuntary annexation.
The endgame of a municipal utility district is for it to be dissolved and annexed into a nearby city. Both contracts account for that.
The River Farm developers agreed to not oppose a future voluntary annexation after 30 years pass from when the contract was approved or after 90 percent of the acreage is platted. That provision is a byproduct of the Legislature taking away cities’ annexation powers.
The Three Creeks agreement, though, includes a line that states Belton may annex the subdivision in compliance with state law — meaning the only way for it to come into city limits now is through a voluntary annexation request. That would only happen after more than 10 years have passed since the agreement was approved and after 100 percent of eligible infrastructure costs have been reimbursed to the developer.
“The bottom line is I think that the environment changed between the two,” Pearson said. “But I think in both cases it was done in such a way as to be a win-win for both the developers and the folks who are going to live in those developments as well as the citizens of Belton. Ultimately, they’ll both come into the city years from now — decades from now, probably — but when they do, the standards are there where it will not be onerous.”
MUDs anchor Belton
Look south to Williamson and Travis counties to see the type of growth coming to Belton and Bell County.
“At one point in time in the last 30 years, Leander and Cedar Park were small rural communities. Now, they have become major parts of North Austin and abut Round Rock. We’ve seen Williamson County double in size,” state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said. “Folks move from Austin to Round Rock, and Round Rock to Georgetown, and Georgetown to Jarrell — and they’re going to start moving into Bell County more.”
Utley certainly recognizes that reality.
“I think that as a gateway, especially being so closely located to I-35, it will get a lot of attention from folks who are … from Harker Heights to Killeen, but I also think it’ll get a lot of attention from people who live in Austin and Round Rock who are looking for a little bit of a low-density lifestyle,” the developer said.
Once the Legislature establishes a municipal utility district for River Farm, Utley expects to start construction on homes sometime in the second or third quarter of this year.
“The good thing about a MUD is that’ll speed your timing up — but it’s still going to be a long process,” he said. “The example I like to use is, with a MUD, it’ll probably take you 10 to 12 years to build the thing out. Without the MUD, it would probably take you 20 to 25.”
Moving quickly is important for Utley. The sooner those homes get started, the sooner Belton can leverage those rooftops to spur retail and commercial development, he said.
“We’ve had the farm for 30 years, and we were happy to have it another 30 years,” Utley said. “But I think with what Belton is doing (to get South Belton developed), I think we needed to get behind it.”