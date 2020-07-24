BELTON — A Temple mother who was ruled competent in February to stand trial in the deaths of two of her children had her pretrial date set Friday.
The pretrial for Terrikah Lynn Haynes, 37, is set for Aug. 28, First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said Friday.
Haynes has four charges in connection with the deaths of two of her children and the living conditions of the two children who survived. Those charges are two counts of abandoning/endangering a child with the intent to cause imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment (a second-degree felony) and two counts of injury to a child with the intent to commit severe bodily injury, serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury of a child (a first-degree felony).
She was indicted in February by a Bell County grand jury.
The two bodies of her children were discovered Sept. 30, 2019. Two others were found living in the home in the 1500 block of South 35th Street without electricity, food or running water.
Found dead were 1-year-old Janae Letrice Boyd and her brother, 2-year-old Terik Amaru Boyd. They died of neglect and the manner of death in both cases was ruled homicide after preliminary autopsy reports ordered by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman came back.
Juliet and Jaylah Boyd, ages 4 and 6, were found alive during the welfare check, but they had no edible food, water or electricity. Water to the home was disconnected Sept. 3, 2019 — almost a month before authorities found the children.
Haynes was conscious, wouldn’t talk and her pupils looked dilated, an arrest affidavit said.
Haynes’ attorney on the second-degree charges was Tim Mahler, who filed a motion in December for an evaluation to determine if Haynes was competent to stand trial.
“The facts and circumstances of the alleged offense give rise to the possibility that the defendant was not competent at the time of the alleged commission of said offense,” Mahler said in his motion.
Haynes was ruled incompetent to stand trial after a psychological examination. She went to a state medical facility for evaluation, but returned to the Bell County Jail in less than 60 days with a decision that she was now competent to stand trial.
Anthony Smith, her attorney on two first-degree felonies, filed a motion on July 1 to withdraw as her counsel because he accepted a position as an assistant district attorney in McLennan County. Zachary Boyd, a Coryell County lawyer not related to the children, was court-appointed to represent Haynes.
Haynes remained Friday in the Bell County Jail with bonds that totaled $650,000.