One vote propelled the Cameron Independent School District’s $15.9 million bond package to victory.
The Milam County Elections Department on Tuesday confirmed voter approval for Cameron ISD’s bond after the county’s election board counted four outstanding ballots, none of which affected the race. The four outstanding ballots in the county included one mail-in ballot and three provisional ballots.
County Clerk Jodi Morgan said that, while the mail-in ballot deadline was Monday, the ballot board needed to be called to count the four votes.
“We only had one mail-in ballot come in yesterday,” Morgan said.
The single mail-in ballot received Monday was one of 92 such ballots that had been sent out by the county but had not been returned.
The measure passed 484 to 483, according to unofficial Election Day results.
Election officials said the department had been in contact with the Texas Secretary of State’s office throughout the day Tuesday to make sure all the procedures were done legally.
The approved bond was the district’s second attempt at securing needed funding. A similar bond package, for $14.5 million, was defeated by only four votes in November.
Cameron ISD’s bond package includes funding for a Career and Technical Education Center at the school as well as a new agriculture facility.
The mail-in ballots did not affect the passage of Bartlett ISD’s $20 million bond package, which remained in favor of the school district.
Election Day results from the district’s three counties — Bell, Milam and Williamson — showed 269 votes in favor of the district’s package and 238 opposed, a difference of 31 vote. The same package had also been defeated in November when it was proposed for the first time.
Money from the bond will go towards renovating two schools in the district with worrisome foundation slab issues.
Morgan said the results are still unofficial until the school district canvases the votes.