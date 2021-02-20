Temple Independent School District will have a district-wide remote learning day Monday in order to address facility concerns caused by freezing conditions and power outages, spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
Each campus will send a Skylert message (phone and email) to families by 4 p.m. today that will include assignments to be completed at home Monday. There will be assignment options to complete with or without computer/internet access, Hernandez said.
Teachers and campus staff also will be contacting students by email or phone Monday to offer support with these assignments. These contacts and completed assignments turned in electronically or upon return will be used to meet attendance requirements.