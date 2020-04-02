Vehicle thefts seem to have shot up since last year at this time, Temple Police said.
As of Tuesday, 77 vehicles were reported stolen from Jan. 1 through March 31, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said. A total of 56 were recovered, leaving 21 still out there.
Vehicles left unlocked totaled 46, and keys were left in 41 vehicles.
According to LexisNexis Community Crime Map, 65 vehicles were stolen for the same time period in 2019.
A total of 12 reports have been made of guns taken so far from vehicles. In each case, the weapon was not secured and the doors weren’t locked, Weems said.
Belton Police Department’s list on the LexisNexis Community Crime Map indicated 10 vehicles were stolen through March 31.
Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom reported one vehicle stolen during that period, he said Thursday. Car thefts are up but home burglaries are down, he said.
“Car thefts and car burglaries are crimes of opportunity most of the time and, with people home, so are cars,” Newsom said.
Unlocked cars are huge targets, he said.
Newsom said some criminals make a living stealing from stores and then make returns. With the stores being well-guarded or closed, “crooks have moved on to greener pastures — like unlocked cars,” he said. “Criminals need to eat too so they will do what is needed to survive.”
Temple Police are reminding residents to lock vehicles.
“The department reminds residents to never leave a firearm unsecured inside a vehicle,” Weems said. “Always lock your vehicle, take your keys with you and remove valuables. Don’t make yourself an easy target for passing thieves.”
Four more stolen vehicle reports were made Wednesday and Thursday, according to Temple Police reports.
An unlocked 1997 Lincoln Towncar in the 1200 block of South 17th Street was reportedly taken Thursday at about 1:30 a.m.
Of three other reports made Wednesday one was found later and recovered by the caller whose vehicle, a tan 2001 Ford F-150, was missing from the 1300 block of North Second Street.
A purple PT Cruiser was stolen sometime the previous night from the 2800 block of West Avenue H. The call was made at 8:30 a.m.
A 1:30 a.m. caller said a relative took his 2006 white Chevrolet Impala without permission.