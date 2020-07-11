The city of Belton received a big gift on May 2, 1892: The Ex-Confederate Association of Bell County gave the county seat 6 acres of land near Nolan Creek.
The land was turned into a recreation area named in honor of the people who gave the city the tract — Confederate Park.
Now — 128 years after it was established — the Belton City Council is set to begin discussing renaming Confederate Park. Council members will discuss possibly renaming the park during a work session at its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
The city received two letters from residents asking for the Council to consider renaming Confederate Park, spokesman Paul Romer said.
“This application brings the matter directly to the Belton City Council for consideration,” he said. “Their public delibe- rations are scheduled to begin with a workshop on Tuesday, July 14.”
Mayor Marion Grayson said the discussion will determine the next steps for possibly renaming Confederate Park.
“It has been discussed some for a few years now, and we recently received a formal request from a citizen,” she said. “We’ll discuss further at the meeting, and see what the consensus will be.”
An ‘unwelcoming’ name
One letter came from a notable family — who also submitted an application for renaming the park and the nearby Confederate Park Drive.
“We would like to recommend a new name for what is currently Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive in Belton, Texas,” wrote Luke and Kayla Potts, the owners of Cochran, Blair & Potts, the state’s oldest department store. “The current names have become unwelcoming and controversial to residents and tourists, and do not represent the unity that is spread amongst our citizens.”
The Potts’ roots go deep in Belton. Their store, 221 E. Central Ave., was established in 1869 — just four years after the end of the Civil War. In fact, the store was started by Civil War veteran Col. H.M. Cook of Mississippi.
“While our family goes back many generations, we recognize the history of our town, the lessons it has taught us, the need to never forget our history, and the changes in times,” the Potts said.
Reevaluating Confederate monuments
This is the first serious name change consideration for Confederate Park.
In 2017, a group of residents asked the Commissioners Court to move the Confederate soldier statue located on the northwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse grounds. Confederate Park popped up during their discussions.
“People of color are afraid to come over here to Belton because they feel it is a racist place,” Bennie Walsh, Temple NAACP president, said at the time, pointing to the statue and Confederate Park as the reasons some Bell County residents avoid the county seat.
Three years later, a lot has changed.
A national conversation on racism — sparked by the police custody death of George Floyd — has dominated political discourse since May. Part of this dialogue is the reevaluation of Confederate monuments and memorials that many Americans see as racist.
A majority of Texas, 52 percent, say Confederate statues and monuments should be removed from public property, according to a University of Texas at Austin and Texas Politics Project poll released last month.
Like Belton, the Bell County Commissioners Court is set to discuss the Confederate soldier statue at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
‘Evils of our past’
That is a point Belton resident Douglas Brito brought up in his letter to the city asking for Confederate Park to be renamed.
“I’ve lived in this city for eight years now. This city will always carry a special place in my heart. With that being said, it pains me to see how our town still glorifies the evils of our past by honoring the Confederacy,” Brito said.
Brito suggested naming the park after Bell County-born Miriam “Ma” Ferguson — the 29th and 32nd governor of Texas and the first woman elected as the state’s top official.
“The correct way to honor our past would be remembering something good about our history, and not something devastating such as a rebellion that supported the oppression and enslavement of an entire race of human beings,” Brito said. “Please consider renaming the park.”
Ferguson — along with her husband, James “Pa” Ferguson, who also served as governor — were controversial.
Both were accused of selling pardons and paroles, and directing highway contracts to friends, according to the Texas Tribune. Pa Ferguson was forced to resign after the Texas House impeached him and the Senate convicted him on 10 charges, including the misapplication of public funds, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
The Ferguson House, the couple’s former home, is at 518 N. Seventh St. in Temple’s Historic District. The structure is a Texas Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places.
Belton values
Confederate Park, Luke and Kayla Potts said, does not reflect Belton’s values.
They want a committee to be formed to consider a new name for Confederate Park and the road named after it.
“Belton has a history of loving their neighbors and being welcoming to all,” they said. “We would like this to be present in the names of our beautiful parks that are here for everyone to enjoy.”