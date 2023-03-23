Dozens of Belton ISD administrators, students and community members took to the Hubbard Branch subdivision in southeast Belton on Thursday to cheer on the groundbreaking of a new $44.6 million facility.
featured
BISD breaks ground for SE Belton elementary school
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29
- UPDATE: Temple fisherman drowns at Lake Belton
- City Council approves alcohol sales for new Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue
- Fatal accident on rural stretch of FM2410
- Temple standoff ends peacefully after man threatens suicide
- Services for Domingo A. “Sunday” Luna Sr., age 75, of Temple,
- Larry Wayne Jackson, age 77, died Sunday, March 5, 2023
- Woman dies in crash near Yarrelton
- Taking flight: New Temple airport terminal will be more than twice the size of existing facility
- Killeen man charged after Temple Police pursuit