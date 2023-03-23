School groundbreaking

Miller Heights Elementary students helped Superintendent Matt Smith and members of the Board of Trustees break ground on Hubbard Branch Elementary.

 Courtesy | Belton ISD

Dozens of Belton ISD administrators, students and community members took to the Hubbard Branch subdivision in southeast Belton on Thursday to cheer on the groundbreaking of a new $44.6 million facility.

