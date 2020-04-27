The Bell County Sheriff’s Department announced that Sgt. Robert L. Pettigrew, 59, died at his home Monday morning in Lampasas County. He died of natural causes in the company of his family, according to a news release.
Pettigrew started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in March of 1993. During his tenure with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Pettigrew worked as a correctional officer and was eventually promoted to deputy. He worked as a D.A.R.E. Officer and was promoted to operations sergeant.
The department also is dealing with the death of another deputy.
Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, lost his life in the line of duty in a vehicle-pedestrian accident about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Robert A. Reinhard, BCSD spokesman, said in a news release.
"Please help us by keeping the Pettigrew family and the Rhoden family in your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time. Our hearts go out to both families," the news release said.
No funeral service information was available yet Monday morning.