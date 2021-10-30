The winners of the Temple Daily Telegram 2021 Readers’ Choice balloting are announced in a special section of today’s newspaper.
Local businesses were named as “The Best” and “One of the Best” in 125 categories based on votes from Telegram readers. More than 14,000 votes were cast on ballots printed in the newspaper or online at tdtnews.com. This is the 21st year for the awards.
“The Telegram’s Readers’ Choice award is one of the most significant endorsements any local business can receive,” Advertising Director Lauren Ballard said. “Unlike other publications, we do not provide a list of ‘nominees’ from which readers select. That means the winning businesses are truly those that are ‘top of mind’ as well as best in a category. Survey participants are required to complete a majority of the ballot, which takes time and effort. It is one way we try to prevent ‘stuffing the ballot box’ for a single firm.”
Each category has one business that was selected as “The Best” and up to two more businesses named as “One of the Best.” The voting in many of the categories was close.
“There were actually a couple of categories (‘Home Window Treatment’ and ‘Meat Market’) that ended in ties, and several with two or three votes separating the businesses,” Ballard said. “All of the businesses listed are well thought of by Telegram readers and should be proud of the recognition.”
A total of 323 award winners are listed in the special section.
Every reader who voted was entered in a drawing for cash prizes. The winners are: Gail Stafford, Belton ($100); Klarysha Goncharenko, Belton ($50); and Ann Cronnorty, Temple ($25).