Temperatures in the Temple area are expected to drop below freezing later this week, becoming dangerously cold for the city’s most vulnerable population — the homeless.
A cold front is expected to bring chilling temperatures Wednesday night, with a low of 27 degrees when factoring in wind chill. The cold is expected to extend for more than a week.
Members of several local organizations — including the city’s two warming stations — met Tuesday to discuss what could be done to help those in need. Attendees looked at what was needed to help this population over the next week in order to keep them warm at night and during the day.
Those attending the meeting included representatives from Temple Impact Church, the Salvation Army of Bell County, the Temple Police Department, Temple Bible Church and St. Vincent De Paul of Greater Temple.
Sue Hamby, a Temple resident who organized the meeting, said she wanted to bring local churches and organizations together to address the issue since it is a community problem.
“I see this problem not only as (the warming station’s) responsibility, but the community’s responsibility,” Hamby said. “We are not just looking at one or two nights.”
A major point of discussion by the group was what could be done to help the homeless have a place to stay both during the day and the night.
Roy Rhodes of Temple Impact Church said the two warming stations would be open starting Wednesday for those homeless in need of a place to sleep.
The two warming stations normally open at the same time, when the weather is at or below freezing with a wind-chill or below 35 degrees if it is wet outside.
When there are enough volunteers, Impact Church is able to house about 20 homeless people at its building while the Salvation Army is able to house about 30. The two organizations also provide free dinner and breakfast to those staying the night.
Lt. David Beckham of the Salvation Army said more volunteers are needed in order to shelter more people. Items such as blankets and pillows are needed.
Beckham said they normally wouldn’t need the extra space but with the extended period of cold that is expected they estimate more people will seek shelter for an extended time.
“The temperatures that we are talking about are a matter of life and death,” Beckham said. “Even if we reach our maximum capacity, we are not turning someone away. But the challenge there is that once you tip over that number, the safety of the people becomes a concern and the safety of the property becomes a concern as well.”
One of the biggest needs, besides space, are volunteers to help manage the locations.
Deni Howard, who is helping to run the warming station for Impact Church, said the organization has only about eight people who regularly give their time at the station. He said it is hard to recruit volunteers to help overnight, mostly from midnight to 3 a.m.
Howard encouraged more organizations to help address the homelessness issue through donations of food and supplies or volunteer help.
“While it is difficult and hard, it is also a blessing because it can help relationships grow with the people and get them to know where they can find services and things like that,” Howard said. “If other churches would step up, they might find out that they are missing out on a whole lot by not knowing these people.”