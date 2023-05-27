Temple High graduation

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott shakes a student’s hand Saturday during Temple High School’s 2023 graduation. A record number of THS graduates — 646 — celebrated Saturday during a ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Courtesy

BELTON — “Search for something you are truly passionate about, for it is only through this passion that you will find a sense of purpose,” valedictorian Berkey Powell told a record 646 graduates of Temple High School on Saturday morning before a near-capacity crowd in the Garth Arena of the Bell County Expo Center.

