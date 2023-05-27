BELTON — “Search for something you are truly passionate about, for it is only through this passion that you will find a sense of purpose,” valedictorian Berkey Powell told a record 646 graduates of Temple High School on Saturday morning before a near-capacity crowd in the Garth Arena of the Bell County Expo Center.
“In my experience, passion has provided me with the determination to keep moving forward despite obstacles,” Powell said. “In life, these obstacles are never-ending, but being passionate about your individual journey will allow you to celebrate your successes, and not dwell on your defeats.”
He also stressed the importance of having courage.
“It is only with courage that we are able to overcome our fear of the unknown and our fear of failure,” he said. “So often, these fears keep people from reaching their full potential. To quote author George Addair, ‘Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.’ Let us arm ourselves with courage and be open to having new experiences, developing new relationships, learning new skills and meeting new challenges, so that we are able to grow as Temple Wildcats.”
The class of 2023 was Temple High’s largest class ever, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
“It went so smooth and so well,” he said in a Twitter post. “Very special event for our students. So proud of our staff for making our students and families feel special.”
In her remarks, salutatorian Kathryn Jie urged her classmates to celebrate not only the successful culmination of their high school journey but also their shared identity as Wildcats.
“Being a Wildcat is more than just a mascot or symbol,” she said. “It represents a spirit, a sense of pride, and a community that has shaped us into who we are today.”
As a transfer student who moved to Texas the summer before her junior year, she said, “I left behind the familiar and stepped into the unknown. Through a daunting experience filled with uncertainty, the moment I stepped foot on Temple High School’s diverse campus, I was enveloped by a sense of belonging and acceptance.”
From International Baccalaureate study sessions to late-night tennis bus rides to dances on the prom floor, she said, “the kindness and inclusivity demonstrated by each and every one of you have made my journey as a transfer student and Wildcat an immensely positive one.”
“As Wildcats, we have roamed the halls of the school, embracing challenges, seizing opportunities, and leaving our paw prints on everything we touched,” she said. “We have exhibited resilience in the face of adversity and unity in our shared track toward success.”
The wildcat is known for its agility, adaptability and tenacity, she said.
“We, too, have embodied these traits throughout our high school years,” she said. “We have shown agility in navigating the twists and turns of our academic and extracurricular endeavors. We have adapted to changing circumstances, encompassing new technologies and ideas. And most importantly, we have manifested unwavering tenacity in our pursuit of knowledge, growth and achievement.
“Together, we have roared with pride at school events, rallied during competitions and supported one another in times of triumph and defeat,” she said. “The bond we have formed as Wildcats extends beyond these walls and will remain with us as we venture into the next chapter of our lives.”
In his acceptance of the class, Ott told the graduates that some would say the easiest part of their life is now over and the next chapter includes many changes.
“All of that may be true,” he said. “However, there are some things that I want you to know that will not change.”
First, he said, the achievements of the class of 2023 always will remain here and be a part of the fabric of Temple High School. Secondly, he said, look up into the stands, “for these family members and friends will always love and support you, no matter your next chapter.”
Third, he said, in the future there will be times when the world will need a first.
“When those opportunities occur,” he said, “I pray that the first comes from someone in this group, because if it does I know it will be done the right way — the Wildcat way — and that will always remain the same.”