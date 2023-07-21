Mission teams from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor have spread the gospel and provided essential services far and wide this summer.
featured
UMHB Global Outreach sends students on global missions
- DAVID STONE | TEMPLE DAILY TELEGRAM
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: State Highway 317 rollover accident leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
- Police: Temple fatal crash on SH 317 caused by road rage
- A bridge over troubled water: New wider pedestrian crossing coming to Salado courtesy of brewery
- UPDATE: Slain Temple 16-year-old identified in shooting
- UPDATE: Troy woman, 17-year-old dead in I-14 crash between Killeen and Copperas Cove
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Temple Police find body
- Wendy Le Knecht, age 39, of Little River died Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Sending Bell County water south
- Questions raised about more BISD books
- Six educators step into new BISD leadership roles