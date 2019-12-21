Some recent Temple Police cases in which deaths occurred and investigations made by outside agencies resulted in findings in which they were not charged with any wrongdoing.
One investigation into a Temple Police Department took more than a year to make its way through the legal system, but a June 2018 officer-involved shooting was ruled a justifiable homicide.
The case was presented Sept. 25 to a Bell County grand jury by the Rangers. The grand jury took no action, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Timothy Wayne Owen, 49, was shot and killed during a gunfire exchange with Temple Police officers at the Glen Apartments.
The Texas Rangers investigated the shooting because Temple Police officers were involved.
Officers went at about 3:38 a.m. to a disturbance in progress at one of the apartments and were fired on as they approached the apartment. The officers returned fire, fatally striking the shooter — Owen.
Although the names of the involved officers weren’t released at the time, those names were recently provided by Weems — Sgt. Tom Richesin and Officer Blaise Dillenburg. Both officers are still employed with the department.
During the shooting, an 11-year-old boy who was in a room in the house was shot as Owen tried to escape the apartment. His injuries were not life-threatening.
At that time, it wasn’t known whose bullet struck the boy — Owen’s or one from an officer’s gun.
The Temple Police Department doesn’t have access to that information, according to Weems. The Telegram was advised Wednesday to contact the Texas Rangers.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko told the Telegram to submit an open records request, which was filed.
Stephen Gayle
A man died in 2017 during a struggle when Temple Police officers tried to take him into custody.
Stephen Gayle, 40, had an intellectual disability and suffered from sickle-cell anemia.
The medical examiner’s report said Gayle’s death was accidental, and he had narcotics in his system, Weems said. The drug listed in the report was phencyclidine (PCP).
PCP — also called angel dust — can cause hallucinations, confusion, distort perceptions of sounds and cause violent behavior, according to the U.S National Library of Medicine – National Institutes of Health.
Gayle was uncooperative and appeared intoxicated when officers went to investigate a disturbance, a Temple Police report said. He struggled with the officers and resisted them. During that struggle, he showed signs of medical distress and the officers called EMS, Temple Police Sgt. Shawana Neely said at the time.
One bystander, Wanda Nichols, pastor of The Garden of Gethsemane International Church Ministries, lives in East Temple. She told the Telegram that the officers acted inappropriately during the incident by kneeing and punching Gayle in the face.
“I respect the law to the utmost, but when you’re wrong you’re wrong, and they were wrong,” Nichols said. “That boy was totally defenseless. He was shackled at his ankles, and his hands were handcuffed behind his back when that officer … straddled him and began to punch him in his face.”
Officers involved in the incident were Bryan Pedigo, Matthew Wittman, Chad Tarvestad, Monica Vega-Broadstreet and Kory Perrow, Weems said Thursday in response to a Telegram question. They are all still employed by Temple Police Department.
“At the conclusion of the Texas Rangers’ investigation, the Temple Police Department will be able to accurately address questions from our community and the media,” Neely said.
The Rangers investigated the incident that led to Gayle’s death. However, no report was ever publicly issued.
Washko told the Telegram Wednesday to submit an open records request, which was filed.
When asked why Temple Police Department doesn’t release the findings of officer-involved deaths when investigations are concluded, Weems said the cases were investigated by outside agencies before they were sent to the grand jury.
“Those results come from the grand jury, not this office. While this office does not have access to those full findings, what information we do have is made available upon request, as was the case when the Telegram inquired last week,” he said.